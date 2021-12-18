Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/iran-asks-why-iaea-doesnt-use-capabilities-to-stop-nuclear-sabotage-amid-camera-snap-spat-1091630174.html
Iran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
Iran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
On Friday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expressed “doubts” that footage from one of the four agency cameras installed at the... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T16:11+0000
2021-12-18T16:11+0000
iran
nuclear
camera
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091613448_83:0:1345:710_1920x0_80_0_0_d62539055d1259cf0131779aa29f745b.png
An official from Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has responded to Rafael Grossi’s claims that the memory card of the camera that was destroyed in June’s attack against the Karaj installation had gone missing and that Tehran owes the IAEA an explanation.“The camera media storage device being sought by the IAEA chief has been destroyed in a sabotage operation, and the IAEA must answer why it does not use its capabilities to prevent such sabotage attacks, which have known origins,” the official said, speaking to Iran's Noor News.Iran suspects that the Karaj facility was sabotaged by Israel’s Mossad on 23 June. The Islamic Republic has also accused Israel of systematically assassinating its nuclear scientists, and has charged Tel Aviv with the November 2020 murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the de facto chief of Iran’s nuclear programme.Israel neither confirms nor denies carrying out operations against Iran’s nuclear programme, but adheres to the ‘Begin Doctrine’, named after former prime minister Menachem Begin, under which Tel Aviv grants itself the right to take any action deemed necessary to stop any other Middle Eastern power from developing nuclear weapons. Israel is suspected of possessing an arsenal of up to 400 nuclear weapons, but neither confirms nor denies having them in a policy known as ‘deliberate ambiguity’.Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and the European of sticking to a “very shameful double standard” regarding Israel’s suspected nuclear weapons, and has asked why the Jewish State seems to be able to get away with possessing such arms with no international oversight while Iran is kept under a watchful eye despite being a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and fully implementing IAEA safeguards.Camera DealAfter the incident at Karaj, Iran removed the four IAEA cameras which monitored the facility, including the one irreparably damaged, and showed them to IAEA inspectors. Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement Wednesday to replace the cameras amid negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, with the equipment expected to be installed “in [the] coming days.” However, Iranian officials have clarified that Tehran would hold on to the footage snapped by the cameras and hand it over to the IAEA only after illegal US sanctions are lifted, with full storage devices to be removed and placed under joint Iranian-IAEA supervision until then.The seventh round of JCPOA talks concluded Friday. A date for an eighth round has yet to be announced. Iran had warned prior to the negotiations what it wouldn’t continue “talks for the sake of talks” indefinitely.The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018. In early 2021, the Biden administration began negotiations with Iran and other members of the agreement on a US return to the deal, and agreed in principle to the need to remove sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation. However, the countries disagree on which side should make the first move, with Iran saying the US has to lift its crushing restrictions, while Washington says Tehran must return to its JCPOA commitments on the production, enrichment and stockpiling of nuclear material. Iranian negotiators have expressed trepidation over reported US attempts to modify the text of the agreement to include ‘Iran’s regional activities and conventional missile programme’ – both of which Tehran considers nonnegotiable.
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/irans-nuclear-chief-says-june-sabotage-inflicted-severe-damage-on-karaj-facility-1089554371.html
Why is it always assumed that Iran is at fault, the world knows the US and her puppets have carried out numerous sabotage operations around the globe?
0
1
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091613448_240:0:1187:710_1920x0_80_0_0_713c80e7edd500e0f628aeabf5a2b41c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, nuclear, camera

Iran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat

16:11 GMT 18.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube / IAEAvideoIAEA chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference, discussing type of cameras used by the nuclear watchdog to monitor Iran's nuclear programme.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference, discussing type of cameras used by the nuclear watchdog to monitor Iran's nuclear programme. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube / IAEAvideo
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expressed “doubts” that footage from one of the four agency cameras installed at the Karaj nuclear centrifuge parts plant simply “disappeared” after June’s suspected sabotage attack against the facility, and demanded to know where it was.
An official from Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has responded to Rafael Grossi’s claims that the memory card of the camera that was destroyed in June’s attack against the Karaj installation had gone missing and that Tehran owes the IAEA an explanation.
“The camera media storage device being sought by the IAEA chief has been destroyed in a sabotage operation, and the IAEA must answer why it does not use its capabilities to prevent such sabotage attacks, which have known origins,” the official said, speaking to Iran's Noor News.
“In addition to its supervisory duties, the IAEA also has responsibilities to safeguard its members, and in this regard, should be held accountable for failing to prevent the threat to Iran’s nuclear sites and not taking effective action in this regard,” the official added.
Iran suspects that the Karaj facility was sabotaged by Israel’s Mossad on 23 June. The Islamic Republic has also accused Israel of systematically assassinating its nuclear scientists, and has charged Tel Aviv with the November 2020 murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the de facto chief of Iran’s nuclear programme.
A nuclear research reactor at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Iran's Nuclear Chief Says June Sabotage Inflicted Severe Damage on Karaj Facility
30 September, 15:27 GMT
Israel neither confirms nor denies carrying out operations against Iran’s nuclear programme, but adheres to the ‘Begin Doctrine’, named after former prime minister Menachem Begin, under which Tel Aviv grants itself the right to take any action deemed necessary to stop any other Middle Eastern power from developing nuclear weapons. Israel is suspected of possessing an arsenal of up to 400 nuclear weapons, but neither confirms nor denies having them in a policy known as ‘deliberate ambiguity’.
Iran has repeatedly accused the United States and the European of sticking to a “very shameful double standard” regarding Israel’s suspected nuclear weapons, and has asked why the Jewish State seems to be able to get away with possessing such arms with no international oversight while Iran is kept under a watchful eye despite being a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty and fully implementing IAEA safeguards.
Camera Deal
After the incident at Karaj, Iran removed the four IAEA cameras which monitored the facility, including the one irreparably damaged, and showed them to IAEA inspectors. Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement Wednesday to replace the cameras amid negotiations in Vienna on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, with the equipment expected to be installed “in [the] coming days.” However, Iranian officials have clarified that Tehran would hold on to the footage snapped by the cameras and hand it over to the IAEA only after illegal US sanctions are lifted, with full storage devices to be removed and placed under joint Iranian-IAEA supervision until then.
The seventh round of JCPOA talks concluded Friday. A date for an eighth round has yet to be announced. Iran had warned prior to the negotiations what it wouldn’t continue “talks for the sake of talks” indefinitely.
The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018. In early 2021, the Biden administration began negotiations with Iran and other members of the agreement on a US return to the deal, and agreed in principle to the need to remove sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation. However, the countries disagree on which side should make the first move, with Iran saying the US has to lift its crushing restrictions, while Washington says Tehran must return to its JCPOA commitments on the production, enrichment and stockpiling of nuclear material. Iranian negotiators have expressed trepidation over reported US attempts to modify the text of the agreement to include ‘Iran’s regional activities and conventional missile programme’ – both of which Tehran considers nonnegotiable.
210000
Discuss
Popular comments
Why is it always assumed that Iran is at fault, the world knows the US and her puppets have carried out numerous sabotage operations around the globe?
Ladyshadow
18 December, 19:25 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:11 GMTIran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
16:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge
15:24 GMTMayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases
15:00 GMT'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
14:47 GMTBelarusian Official Warns Baltic States Would Be Completely Wiped Out in Event of European War
14:38 GMTSpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
14:24 GMTGerman Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake
14:04 GMTAnti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
13:54 GMTBarcelona Set to Make Surprise Move for England and Man United Forward Marcus Rashford
13:44 GMTScientists to Biden: Cut Nuclear Arsenal by a Third and Declare US Won't Use Nukes in Conflict First
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is
13:26 GMTCOVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
13:26 GMTPSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London