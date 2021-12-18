Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/infant-aged-7-months-accidentally-receives-covid-19-vaccine-shot-in-south-korea-reports-say-1091623161.html
Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say
Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say
A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19
2021-12-18T09:00+0000
2021-12-18T09:00+0000
south korea
asia & pacific
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091623135_0:45:3485:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_4f318fd7ed49de83aca491cc7a48fdf4.jpg
The incident happened on 29 September. A pediatrician gave the infant a vaccine dose that was intended for the mother, after which the baby was treated at a hospital for several days but showed no side effects, according to the authorities.The parents filed a claim against the doctor to receive a compensation, the news agency said.COVID-19 vaccination for children over five years have recently been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark, and others.
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
0
1
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091623135_376:0:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11a047b7e17e10eed39c0e9cd69ba23c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south korea, asia & pacific, covid-19

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say

09:00 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICVials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
Vials labelled Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 instead of receiving a flu shot, the Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, citing local authorities.
The incident happened on 29 September. A pediatrician gave the infant a vaccine dose that was intended for the mother, after which the baby was treated at a hospital for several days but showed no side effects, according to the authorities.
The parents filed a claim against the doctor to receive a compensation, the news agency said.
COVID-19 vaccination for children over five years have recently been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark, and others.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. a grateful experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 
dwdesmond walmper
18 December, 12:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:47 GMTDenmark to Start Reviewing Compensation Claims From Mink Breeders Soon
09:08 GMTThird Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
09:00 GMTInfant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say
08:56 GMT'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle
08:55 GMT'Mbappe Reminds Me of Ronaldo Nazario': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Compares PSG Star to Brazilian Great
08:45 GMTJacob Rees-Mogg Has 'Absolute Faith' in BoJo Leadership Amid North Shropshire Backlash
08:18 GMTJapanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic, Reports Say
07:56 GMTFrench Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month
07:53 GMTEx-Theranos Chief's Fraud Case Goes to Jury After 3-Month Trial
07:10 GMT'1.4 Million Cases Daily': Modi Gov't Warns of Omicron Spread in India, Compares to UK, France
07:04 GMTUK Officials Reportedly Planning For 2-Week 'Post-Christmas Lockdown' Over Omicron Variant Concerns
06:21 GMTRussian Security Proposals Unlikely to Stop US, NATO Aggression, Anti-War Group Says
06:16 GMTGuterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue
06:03 GMTWall Street Has Worst Week Since September Based on Inflation, Looming Rate Hike Worries
05:51 GMTOmicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
05:44 GMTSimon Case Quits Xmas ‘Partygate' Probe Amid Reports Of Lockdown Rules Breach at His Own Office
05:44 GMTThree Russian Planes Ship 36 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Kabul, Defence Ministry Says
05:14 GMTArrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows
03:55 GMT'Wasn't Hearing No': Another Woman Claims SAC Star Chris Noth Sexually Assaulted Her - Report
03:52 GMTTrump Says US Jews ‘Either Don’t Like Israel or Don’t Care About Israel’