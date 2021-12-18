https://sputniknews.com/20211218/infant-aged-7-months-accidentally-receives-covid-19-vaccine-shot-in-south-korea-reports-say-1091623161.html

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say

A seven-month old infant in the South Korean city of Seongnam was mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19

The incident happened on 29 September. A pediatrician gave the infant a vaccine dose that was intended for the mother, after which the baby was treated at a hospital for several days but showed no side effects, according to the authorities.The parents filed a claim against the doctor to receive a compensation, the news agency said.COVID-19 vaccination for children over five years have recently been approved by a range of countries including the Netherlands, France, Italy, Denmark, and others.

