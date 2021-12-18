https://sputniknews.com/20211218/illinois-allows-doctors-not-to-notify-parents-of-pregnant-minors-48-hours-before-abortion-1091633041.html

Illinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion

Abortion clinics in Illinois will no longer have to notify parents of their underage clients 48 hours before the procedure, according to a new law signed by the state’s governor J.B. Pritzker, FOX 32 reported on Saturday.The repealed legislation had required notification, not consent as in many other states. The Democratic official reportedly said that the previous law had badly affected girls that were "victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”The governor’s action was predictably criticized by Republican lawmakers, who claimed the law would harm relations between parents and children and is not what most Illinois residents want.Republican state Representative Avery Bourne said the repeal is "out of touch with a majority of Illinoisans" and claimed it puts girls in "danger,'' according to the Sun-Times.The new law envisages the creation of the Safety Advisory Working Group, which would protect the interests of pregnant minors and parents as well as address human trafficking.

