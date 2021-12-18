Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/illinois-allows-doctors-not-to-notify-parents-of-pregnant-minors-48-hours-before-abortion-1091633041.html
Illinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion
Illinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion
Illinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of An Underage Pregnant 48 Hours Before Abortion
2021-12-18T20:38+0000
2021-12-18T20:38+0000
us
abortion rights
illinois
parents
abortion
pro-life
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091633262_0:122:3087:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_2fd9937266b84d388c1c94e5cebe0732.jpg
Abortion clinics in Illinois will no longer have to notify parents of their underage clients 48 hours before the procedure, according to a new law signed by the state’s governor J.B. Pritzker, FOX 32 reported on Saturday.The repealed legislation had required notification, not consent as in many other states. The Democratic official reportedly said that the previous law had badly affected girls that were "victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”The governor’s action was predictably criticized by Republican lawmakers, who claimed the law would harm relations between parents and children and is not what most Illinois residents want.Republican state Representative Avery Bourne said the repeal is "out of touch with a majority of Illinoisans" and claimed it puts girls in "danger,'' according to the Sun-Times.The new law envisages the creation of the Safety Advisory Working Group, which would protect the interests of pregnant minors and parents as well as address human trafficking.
illinois
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091633262_225:0:2954:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bb6b70b982a469a4657f10fd336ec546.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, abortion rights, illinois, parents, abortion, pro-life

Illinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion

20:38 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINMedical instruments are prepped prior to a surgical abortion at Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City, U.S., December 6, 2021. Picture taken December 6, 2021.
Medical instruments are prepped prior to a surgical abortion at Trust Women clinic in Oklahoma City, U.S., December 6, 2021. Picture taken December 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Parental Notification Act, recently repealed by the state of Illinois, had obliged doctors to inform parents of minors seeking an abortion. It was initially passed by the state General Assembly in 1995 but came into force only two decades later due to challenges in federal court.
Abortion clinics in Illinois will no longer have to notify parents of their underage clients 48 hours before the procedure, according to a new law signed by the state’s governor J.B. Pritzker, FOX 32 reported on Saturday.
The repealed legislation had required notification, not consent as in many other states. The Democratic official reportedly said that the previous law had badly affected girls that were "victims of rape and physical abuse in unsafe homes.”

"With reproductive rights under attack across the nation, Illinois is once again establishing itself as a leader in ensuring access to health care services," Pritzker said.

The governor’s action was predictably criticized by Republican lawmakers, who claimed the law would harm relations between parents and children and is not what most Illinois residents want.
"It’s the most basic human relationship that we know and it is a precious bond for a lifetime, most critical during a young girl’s, a minor’s, formative years," said Republican Sen. Jil Tracy of Quincy. "We have enough problems in the state without creating more wedges between children and their parents."
Republican state Representative Avery Bourne said the repeal is "out of touch with a majority of Illinoisans" and claimed it puts girls in "danger,'' according to the Sun-Times.
"Parents deserve the right to know if their minor child is seeking any major medical procedure," he added. "Instead, today the Democrat majority has chosen to recklessly push those rights to the wayside."
The new law envisages the creation of the Safety Advisory Working Group, which would protect the interests of pregnant minors and parents as well as address human trafficking.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:03 GMTLivin' on a Prayer
20:52 GMTNATO Top Military Commander Proposes to Boost Forces in Romania, Bulgaria - Reports
20:38 GMTIllinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion
20:31 GMT‘We Were Useful Idiots’: Haitian President’s Suspected Assassins Claim They Were Framed
19:28 GMT4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun
19:16 GMTResearcher Reveals Peculiar Features of Alleged UFO Materials He Examined
19:04 GMTNew Knowledge About Moon's History Obtained Via Apollo Lunar Sample Study
18:40 GMTThe Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron
18:26 GMTMoscow: If US, NATO Reject Security Proposals, Russia Will Be Forced to Create Counterthreats
17:58 GMTLutheran Church in Chicago Hosts Drag Queen Prayer for Children – Video
17:53 GMTMarket Explosion in Pakistan Reportedly Kills 1 Person, Injures 10
17:49 GMTDavid Rothschild Labels 'People Who Run Republican Party' Anti-Semitic Over Trump's Interview
17:35 GMTCruz’n for a Bruisin: GOP Senator Releases Hold on Biden Nominees for Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Vote
16:11 GMTIran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
16:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge
15:24 GMTMayor of London Declares 'Major Incident' Over Surge in COVID Cases
15:00 GMT'My Cringe Meter Exploded': White House’s Booster Shot Promotion Via Cappella Band Roasted Online
14:47 GMTBelarusian Official Warns Baltic States Would Be Completely Wiped Out in Event of European War
14:38 GMTSpaceX Says 52 Starlink Satellites Successfully Launched Into Orbit
14:24 GMTGerman Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake