Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/guterres-on-moscows-new-security-proposals-un-welcomes-us-russia-dialogue-1091621069.html
Guterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue
Guterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the new security arrangements... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T06:16+0000
2021-12-18T06:16+0000
world
us
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082246790_0:45:3485:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_f260ce79e78147c14890358a43b9781f.jpg
"The Secretary-General has taken [note] of the relevant media reports. We welcome dialogue, at various levels, between the Russian Federation and the United States, to address differences, de-escalate tensions, and safeguard regional peace," Haq said.The spokesperson also said Guterres has reminded all stakeholders of their responsibility "to ensure a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine accordance with the Minsk Agreements as endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2202 (2015) and reiterates the UN's support to all ongoing negotiation efforts to that end."Earlier on Friday, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees, including that NATO must commit to not expand further, such as in Ukraine and abandon military activities in that country as well as in Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Another proposal stipulates that Russia and NATO should not deploy intermediate- and short-range missiles in areas where they can hit each other's territory.Security issue has surged in importance amid tensions in and around Ukraine, as United States and its allies have accused Russia of deploying troops and military hardware near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that NATO's military activities near its borders are a national security threat. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory.US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held virtual talks on 7 December during which they discussed the situation with respect to Ukraine. Biden voiced concern over the current developments and called for a diplomatic solution. Putin said that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk accords and also note that NATO continues to seek expansion eastward while conducing military build-up near the Russian borders.On Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried met in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting that the participants had discussed the security guarantees in light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favour.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082246790_376:0:3107:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d39420479aac4b2b0d88f56929e0b4c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, russia

Guterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue

06:16 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the new security arrangements with NATO proposed by Moscow, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said.
"The Secretary-General has taken [note] of the relevant media reports. We welcome dialogue, at various levels, between the Russian Federation and the United States, to address differences, de-escalate tensions, and safeguard regional peace," Haq said.
The spokesperson also said Guterres has reminded all stakeholders of their responsibility "to ensure a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine accordance with the Minsk Agreements as endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2202 (2015) and reiterates the UN's support to all ongoing negotiation efforts to that end."
Earlier on Friday, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees, including that NATO must commit to not expand further, such as in Ukraine and abandon military activities in that country as well as in Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Another proposal stipulates that Russia and NATO should not deploy intermediate- and short-range missiles in areas where they can hit each other's territory.
Security issue has surged in importance amid tensions in and around Ukraine, as United States and its allies have accused Russia of deploying troops and military hardware near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that NATO's military activities near its borders are a national security threat. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory.
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held virtual talks on 7 December during which they discussed the situation with respect to Ukraine. Biden voiced concern over the current developments and called for a diplomatic solution. Putin said that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk accords and also note that NATO continues to seek expansion eastward while conducing military build-up near the Russian borders.
On Wednesday, US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried met in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting that the participants had discussed the security guarantees in light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favour.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:10 GMT'1.4 Million Cases Daily': Modi Gov't Warns of Omicron Spread in India, Compares to UK, France
07:04 GMTUK Officials Reportedly Planning For 2-Week 'Post-Christmas Lockdown' Over Omicron Variant Concerns
06:21 GMTRussian Security Proposals Unlikely to Stop US, NATO Aggression, Anti-War Group Says
06:16 GMTGuterres on Moscow's New Security Proposals: UN Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue
06:03 GMTWall Street Has Worst Week Since September Based on Inflation, Looming Rate Hike Worries
05:51 GMTOmicron Variant Cases Doubling in UK Every One and a Half Days, UK Health Security Agency Says
05:44 GMTSimon Case Quits Xmas ‘Partygate' Probe Amid Reports Of Lockdown Rules Breach at His Own Office
05:44 GMTThree Russian Planes Ship 36 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Kabul, Defence Ministry Says
05:14 GMTArrests on US Southern Border Rose 5% in November, Reversing Downward Trend, CBP Data Shows
03:55 GMT'Wasn't Hearing No': Another Woman Claims SAC Star Chris Noth Sexually Assaulted Her - Report
03:52 GMTTrump Says US Jews ‘Either Don’t Like Israel or Don’t Care About Israel’
03:49 GMTUAE Move to Scrap F-35 Deal Reflects Waning US Power in Multipolar World, Analysts Say
02:07 GMTYup, Again: Nobody Wants to Buy Rockefeller Center's Christmas Tree... as NFT
00:59 GMTYe's 2020 Campaign Was 'Secretly' Run by GOP 'Operatives' as a Spoiler for Biden, Report Claims
00:16 GMTTikTok User Claims ‘Goblin/Gremlin’ Captured in Viral Footage
00:14 GMTUS Air Force Conducting Electronic Reconnaissance Over Whole Territory of Belarus
YesterdayUN Human Rights Council Votes Over Every African Member to Probe Alleged Tigray Abuses
YesterdayUS Says Understanding on Text of Nuclear Issues Reached With Iran as 7th Round of Vienna Talks Ends
YesterdayTrump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report
YesterdayFlorida Man Sentenced to Over 5 Years for Assault During US Capitol Breach