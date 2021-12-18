German Vice Chancellor Calls Nord Stream 2 Geopolitical Mistake

"Geopolitics-wise, the Nord Stream 2 was a mistake. All European countries, except Germany and Austria, have always been against it. Now the pipeline is built. The issue of whether it can be launched remains open. This matter has to be resolved under the European and national law," Habeck, a co-chair of the Alliance 90/The Greens party, said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, published on Saturday.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid on its behalf.
Only for a bought & corrupt traitor the energy security of one's country & economy can be called a "geopolitical mistake".
