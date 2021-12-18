Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/french-government-statistics-show-unvaccinated-represent-38-of-covid-deaths-in-past-month-1091622268.html
French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month
French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-18T07:56+0000
2021-12-18T07:56+0000
france
covid-19
"Between November 8 and December 5, 2021, the 9% of the French population over 20 years old who have not been vaccinated represented more than 25% of positive PCR tests, 41% of regular hospital admissions, 52% of intensive care admissions, and 38% of deaths," the ministry's statistics service, Drees, said on Friday.Currently, 90% of the French who are older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 92% have received at least one vaccine dose. As many as 93% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in France.On Friday, the French National Consultation Ethical Committee approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that child vaccination is desirable but the decision should be up to parents.
Trust in the mainstream media (poll) is down to 10% and plummeting. What does it feel like to be a journalist and less trusted than a street hooker?
That means 62% were vaccinated! So, you have a better chance if not vaccinated.
france, covid-19

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month

07:56 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARDEmpty vials of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021.
Empty vials of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions from early November till early December were among the unvaccinated people aged 20 and older.
"Between November 8 and December 5, 2021, the 9% of the French population over 20 years old who have not been vaccinated represented more than 25% of positive PCR tests, 41% of regular hospital admissions, 52% of intensive care admissions, and 38% of deaths," the ministry's statistics service, Drees, said on Friday.
Currently, 90% of the French who are older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 92% have received at least one vaccine dose. As many as 93% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in France.
On Friday, the French National Consultation Ethical Committee approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that child vaccination is desirable but the decision should be up to parents.
Trust in the mainstream media (poll) is down to 10% and plummeting. What does it feel like to be a journalist and less trusted than a street hooker?
keyboardcosmetics
18 December, 11:17 GMT
That means 62% were vaccinated! So, you have a better chance if not vaccinated.
QAQuestion All
18 December, 11:21 GMT
