https://sputniknews.com/20211218/french-government-statistics-show-unvaccinated-represent-38-of-covid-deaths-in-past-month-1091622268.html

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month

French Government Statistics Show Unvaccinated Represent 38% of COVID Deaths in Past Month

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Health Ministry said that 38% of the deaths linked to COVID-19 or its consequences as well as 52% of intensive care admissions... 18.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-18T07:56+0000

2021-12-18T07:56+0000

2021-12-18T07:56+0000

france

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091329079_0:200:2935:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_515871da9833e1fd38457bf830d1c5a5.jpg

"Between November 8 and December 5, 2021, the 9% of the French population over 20 years old who have not been vaccinated represented more than 25% of positive PCR tests, 41% of regular hospital admissions, 52% of intensive care admissions, and 38% of deaths," the ministry's statistics service, Drees, said on Friday.Currently, 90% of the French who are older than 18 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 92% have received at least one vaccine dose. As many as 93% of people over 65 are fully vaccinated in France.On Friday, the French National Consultation Ethical Committee approved COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that child vaccination is desirable but the decision should be up to parents.

keyboardcosmetics Trust in the mainstream media (poll) is down to 10% and plummeting. What does it feel like to be a journalist and less trusted than a street hooker? 0

Question All That means 62% were vaccinated! So, you have a better chance if not vaccinated. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, covid-19