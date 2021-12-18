https://sputniknews.com/20211218/democrats-pivot-to-failing-on-filibuster-reform-after-failing-on-bbb-1091611400.html

Democrats Pivot to Failing on Filibuster Reform After Failing on BBB

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Democrats getting increasingly desperate to pass legislation before 2022...

Democrats Pivot to Failing on Filibuster Reform After Failing on BBB On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Democrats getting increasingly desperate to pass legislation before 2022, Trump slamming former Israel PM Netanyahu, and the state of San Francisco amid skyrocketing crime and homelessness.

Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Democrats Pivot to Failing on Filibuster Reform After Failing on BBBKim Iversen - Independent Journalist | San Francisco's Mayor Decries Crime After Slashing Police BudgetIn the first hour, Jamarl and Shane talked about today's top stories, San Francisco's mayor looking to get tough on crime, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on Trump's 'F--- him!' comment on former Israel PM Netanyahu and Democrats looking for legislation they can pass as it looks like Build Back Better will be delayed to after New Years.In the third hour, Kim Iversen joined the conversation to talk about San Francisco's increasing 'smash-and-grab' flash mob robberies as Mayor London Breed launches a crime crackdown after slashing the city's police budget last year.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

