David Rothschild Labels 'People Who Run Republican Party' Anti-Semitic Over Trump's Interview

Economist David Rothschild has criticised the US Republican Party leadership following certain remarks made by former US President Donald Trump.During an interview earlier this week, Trump argued that “the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” the ex-POTUS mused. “And I think Obama and Biden did that.”Trump also claimed that Jewish people in the US “either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”Having shared a video featuring the aforementioned fragment of Trump’s interview, Rothschild said in the caption: "People who run the Republican Party are super antisemitic.”His remark, however, elicited a rather negative response online; while some argued that “there are actual polls which justify” the points made by Trump, others slammed Rothschild himself, his family, and his use of the word “anti-Semitism."
Having shared a video featuring the aforementioned fragment of Trump’s interview, Rothschild said in the caption: "People who run the Republican Party are super antisemitic.”
His remark, however, elicited a rather negative response online; while some argued that “there are actual polls which justify” the points made by Trump, others slammed Rothschild himself, his family, and his use of the word “anti-Semitism."
How is this anti-semitic? There are actual polls which justify his points.
lol trust fund boy gets triggered. The Israel-USA-American Jews business is pathetic, antisemitism=false flag in order to keep the status quo. Props to the orange man to sticking the fingers in the cookie jar
Oh righttttt. No one can say anything remotely controversial regarding Judaism without being accused of antisemiticism. Yet we can say anything negative about Christians or Muslims without having the same onslaught of attacks. SIT DOWN.