David Rothschild Labels 'People Who Run Republican Party' Anti-Semitic Over Trump's Interview

In the interview cited by Rothschild, Trump claimed that Jewish people in the US “either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.” 18.12.2021, Sputnik International

Economist David Rothschild has criticised the US Republican Party leadership following certain remarks made by former US President Donald Trump.During an interview earlier this week, Trump argued that “the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress. And today I think it’s the exact opposite,” the ex-POTUS mused. “And I think Obama and Biden did that.”Trump also claimed that Jewish people in the US “either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”Having shared a video featuring the aforementioned fragment of Trump’s interview, Rothschild said in the caption: "People who run the Republican Party are super antisemitic.”His remark, however, elicited a rather negative response online; while some argued that “there are actual polls which justify” the points made by Trump, others slammed Rothschild himself, his family, and his use of the word “anti-Semitism."

