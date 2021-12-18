COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna.Last Sunday, Austria ended most restrictions for vaccinated people, several weeks after becoming the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown amid high infection rates.On 19 November, then country's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 from 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
Last month, Austria adopted a universal mandatory vaccination measure against the coronavirus as part of its nationwide counter-pandemic strategy. The campaign will come into force on the first day of February.
COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna.
Last Sunday, Austria ended most restrictions for vaccinated people, several weeks after becoming the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown amid high infection rates.
On 19 November, then country's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 from 1 February 2022.