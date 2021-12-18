Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/covid-sceptics-rally-in-vienna-against-christmastime-coronavirus-restrictions-1091619920.html
COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
austria
europe
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090887691_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_854567b483bdec20f246238816b7d4ae.jpg
COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna.Last Sunday, Austria ended most restrictions for vaccinated people, several weeks after becoming the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown amid high infection rates.On 19 November, then country's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 from 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
2021-12-18T13:26+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090887691_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f8f89ca2fecd0035c12c840cc3c11aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austria, europe, covid-19, видео

COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions

13:26 GMT 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGERDemonstrators hold flags and placards as they gather to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures in Vienna, Austria, November 20, 2021. The placard reads: "It is enough in Austria." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they gather to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures in Vienna, Austria, November 20, 2021. The placard reads: It is enough in Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Subscribe
Last month, Austria adopted a universal mandatory vaccination measure against the coronavirus as part of its nationwide counter-pandemic strategy. The campaign will come into force on the first day of February.
COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna.
Last Sunday, Austria ended most restrictions for vaccinated people, several weeks after becoming the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown amid high infection rates.
On 19 November, then country's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 from 1 February 2022.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:30 GMT'Wrong Joe in the WH': Tweeps Wince as VP Harris Snaps at Charlamagne For Asking Who 'Real' POTUS Is
13:26 GMTCOVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions
13:26 GMTPSG Striker Mauro Icardi and His Wife Accused of Money Laundering in Argentina, Reports Say
13:12 GMTStudy Shows Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccines Less Effective Against Omicron Strain, WHO Says
12:58 GMTErdogan Says UN Security Council Must Include African Countries as Permanent Members
12:52 GMT'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority
12:51 GMTVenezuela Reports Major Sabotage Attack on Power Grid
12:40 GMTWild Celebrations of a Deer After Scoring a Goal Go Viral on Social Media
12:38 GMTIndia Successfully Test-Fires New Generation Nuclear Missile Agni Prime – Video
12:38 GMTActivists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
12:21 GMTAppeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
11:35 GMTOldest Person in China Dies Aged 135
11:23 GMTClosed Skies: Russia Formally Quits Post-Cold War Era Confidence-building Treaty After US Withdrawal
11:19 GMTMystery? Pink-Haired Dogs Spotted Outside Moscow - Photos
11:12 GMTRussia Develops New Guided Missile That Can Be Used With Drones, Industry Source Says
10:46 GMT4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy
10:24 GMTReptiles Used By Gucci, Louis Vuitton Luxury Brands Brutally Beheaded Alive, Reveals PETA
09:47 GMTDenmark to Start Reviewing Compensation Claims From Mink Breeders Soon
09:08 GMTThird Test of US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Fails, Like Previous Two, Air Force Chief Says
09:00 GMTInfant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea, Reports Say