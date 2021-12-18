https://sputniknews.com/20211218/covid-sceptics-rally-in-vienna-against-christmastime-coronavirus-restrictions-1091619920.html

COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions

COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions

COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

2021-12-18T13:26+0000

austria

europe

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090887691_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_854567b483bdec20f246238816b7d4ae.jpg

COVID-19 demonstrators hold a protest against coronavirus restrictions during the Christmas holidays in Vienna.Last Sunday, Austria ended most restrictions for vaccinated people, several weeks after becoming the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown amid high infection rates.On 19 November, then country's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the start of universal compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 from 1 February 2022.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions COVID Sceptics Rally in Vienna Against Christmastime Coronavirus Restrictions 2021-12-18T13:26+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, europe, covid-19, видео