Corporations Hoarding Housing Stock; Humanitarian Crisis in Prisons; Global Rise of The Right

Corporations Hoarding Housing Stock; Humanitarian Crisis in Prisons; Global Rise of The Right

The promise of owning a home slips away as corporations buy up properties. What could be done to guarantee affordable access to housing?

Corporations Hoarding Housing Stock; Humanitarian Crisis in Prisons; Global Rise Of The Right The promise of owning a home slips away as corporations buy up properties. What could be done to guarantee affordable access to housing.

Ron Clewer, Illinois market president at Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate, and Paul Jones, president of the Columbia Heights Village Tenant Association, join us to talk about America’s real estate industry and its domination by huge global corporations who have taken advantage of the post-housing crisis and liquidity crisis of 2010 by hoarding housing stock in the country and making it even more difficult for middle and working-class people to purchase a home. We talk about a case in Tennessee where corporations take advantage of legal loopholes to purchase homes, how they behave like slumlords, and we look at alternatives to the for-profit housing model.Chelsea Moore, policy manager for Dream Corps Justice, joins us to talk about the mass incarceration crisis in the US, which has in places reached the level of a humanitarian crisis. We talk about a case in Alabama, where the Department of Justice concluded that the constitutional rights of the inmates were being violated every day at every prison, how one of the solutions put forward by the state was to build even more prisons using federal stimulus money, how the solution to crime is not to warehouse humans for an extended period of time, and how we should address the root causes of crime and focus on actual rehabilitation in prisons.John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, talks to us about how the far-right continues its spread globally, with xenophobic and nationalist parties becoming more prominent in many countries, what could be the drivers of this, and what could be done to push back against this wave. We also talk about the tensions between Ukraine, the US, NATO, and Russia, and what could be done to defuse them and reach a peaceful settlement.Michael Sampson, member of the national leadership of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and co-host of Redspin Sports, joins us to talk about Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, fired after going 2-11 to start his NFL coaching career, and his incident with kicker Josh Lambo.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

