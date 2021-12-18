Registration was successful!
'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
Live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the so-called "cold moon" is expected to shine brightly in the skies on Saturday, 18 December.
Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a so-called "cold moon" is expected to shine brightly in the skies on Saturday, 18 December.This full moon, also known as "frost moon" or "winter moon", is the last full moon this year, and it traditionally appears days before the winter solstice.
'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
Also known as "Frost Moon" and "Winter Moon", this is the last full moon of the year.
Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a so-called "cold moon" is expected to shine brightly in the skies on Saturday, 18 December.
This full moon, also known as "frost moon" or "winter moon", is the last full moon this year, and it traditionally appears days before the winter solstice.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.