https://sputniknews.com/20211218/cold-moon-shines-in-skies-over-buenos-aires-1091631984.html

'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires

'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires

Live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the so-called "cold moon" is expected to shine brightly in the skies on Saturday, 18 December.

2021-12-18T22:34+0000

2021-12-18T22:34+0000

2021-12-18T22:34+0000

buenos aires

moon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091631959_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a1ac9470788bc27ecaf0be50d2b20d8.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a so-called "cold moon" is expected to shine brightly in the skies on Saturday, 18 December.This full moon, also known as "frost moon" or "winter moon", is the last full moon this year, and it traditionally appears days before the winter solstice. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

buenos aires

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

buenos aires, moon