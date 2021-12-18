Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/certainly-got-his-attention-woman-knocks-on-prince-andrews-vehicle-on-his-way-to-windsor-castle-1091621953.html
'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle
'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle
An unidentified woman bashed on the window of Prince Andrew's black Range Rover while he was on the way to the royal residence on Friday
2021-12-18T08:56+0000
2021-12-18T08:56+0000
prince andrew
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089821637_0:295:1308:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_9a3aaee3301614bb1167f08d5300651d.jpg
An unidentified woman bashed on the window of Prince Andrew's black Range Rover while he was on the way to the royal residence on Friday.While he was crossing a junction with a public road, the woman approached the car unexpectedly and knocked on the window. The woman dressed in black shouted "Andrew, Andrew", according to the Mirror.A source, who witnessed the incident, told the Daily Mail, the woman appeared out of nowhere."I don't think she was trying to attack him or anything, but she certainly got his attention," the source said, cited by the Daily Mail.After the incident, the Duke of York continued his trip to Windsor Castle.The woman was arrested and questioned by the police.
'Certainly Got His Attention': Woman Knocks on Prince Andrew's Vehicle on His Way to Windsor Castle

08:56 GMT 18.12.2021
On 17 December morning, Prince Andrew was said to be driving his Range Rover from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle for horse riding.
An unidentified woman bashed on the window of Prince Andrew's black Range Rover while he was on the way to the royal residence on Friday.
While he was crossing a junction with a public road, the woman approached the car unexpectedly and knocked on the window. The woman dressed in black shouted “Andrew, Andrew”, according to the Mirror.
A source, who witnessed the incident, told the Daily Mail, the woman appeared out of nowhere.
"I don't think she was trying to attack him or anything, but she certainly got his attention," the source said, cited by the Daily Mail.
After the incident, the Duke of York continued his trip to Windsor Castle.
The woman was arrested and questioned by the police.
"A 50-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to caused harassment/alarm/distress. She remains in custody," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said as quoted by the Mirror.
