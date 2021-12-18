https://sputniknews.com/20211218/biden-to-talk-about-omicron-on-tuesday-will-unveil-new-steps-to-help-americans---reports-1091634673.html

Biden to Talk About Omicron on Tuesday, Will Unveil New Steps to Help Americans - Reports

US President Joe Biden will deliver a national speech on Tuesday addressing issues relating to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a White House official told NBC News.

Biden is expected to explain how his team "will respond to this challenge" of "rising [omicron] case levels," the official said on Saturday.The US president will unveil new steps that his administration is taking amid the spread of Omicron, beyond the "winter plan" that he announced at the start of this month.According to NBC, Biden will give a stark warning to Americans that vaccination is essential now, since the Omicron strain is more transmissible than other variants of the coronavirus.On December 2, Biden announced the federal government plan to combat COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant over the winter months, during which coronavirus cases are expected to rise in the US.The winter plan includes measures to expand nationwide vaccine and booster outreach, expand COVID-19 testing access, bolster the government’s response teams and accelerate efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world.

