Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: 'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/anti-vaccination-protest-held-in-front-of-israeli-prime-ministers-home-1091634500.html
Videos: Anti-Vaccination Protest Held in Front of Israeli Prime Minister’s Home
Videos: Anti-Vaccination Protest Held in Front of Israeli Prime Minister’s Home
Dozens of Israelis have organized a protest against coronavirus vaccination and the so-called "green pass" in front of the house of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.
2021-12-18T22:14+0000
2021-12-18T22:15+0000
naftali bennett
israel
vaccination
protest
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634474_0:0:3203:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_2e69ee59230b35a03447b528166145f0.jpg
The demonstration was held in the city of Ra'anana, located north of Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Bennett had decided to live in his private home in Ra’anana and not move to the premier’s official residence in Jerusalem.According to the Israeli police spokesman, traffic had to be diverted in Ra’anana on Saturday night because of the protest.The so-called "green pass" allows Israelis who are vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 to enter certain venues.In an effort to get more people vaccinated amid the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, Israel has introduced travel restrictions for its citizens and has banned the entry of foreigners until December 29.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634474_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f651ec18ba3486715ced06ca1ebe8aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
naftali bennett, israel, vaccination, protest, covid-19

Videos: Anti-Vaccination Protest Held in Front of Israeli Prime Minister’s Home

22:14 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 22:15 GMT 18.12.2021)
© REUTERS / DADO RUVICVials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Israel in this illustration taken December 11, 2021.
Vials labelled VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19 and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Israel in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Dozens of Israelis have organized a protest against coronavirus vaccination and the so-called "green pass" in front of the house of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.
The demonstration was held in the city of Ra'anana, located north of Tel Aviv, on Saturday. Bennett had decided to live in his private home in Ra’anana and not move to the premier’s official residence in Jerusalem.
"Opponents of vaccination and the ‘green pass’ are protesting [in front of Bennett’s home]. Police are in charge of regulating traffic and ensuring the safety and security of demonstrators," Zingerman told Sputnik.
According to the Israeli police spokesman, traffic had to be diverted in Ra’anana on Saturday night because of the protest.
The so-called "green pass" allows Israelis who are vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 to enter certain venues.
In an effort to get more people vaccinated amid the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, Israel has introduced travel restrictions for its citizens and has banned the entry of foreigners until December 29.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:34 GMT'Cold Moon' Shines in Skies Over Buenos Aires
22:31 GMTUK's Brexit Minister David Frost Resigns - Reports
22:22 GMTBiden to Talk About Omicron on Tuesday, Will Unveil New Steps to Help Americans - Reports
22:14 GMTVideos: Anti-Vaccination Protest Held in Front of Israeli Prime Minister’s Home
21:26 GMTSurprise! Harris Says Biden Adm. Did Not See Delta or Omicron Variants Coming - Report
21:03 GMTLivin' on a Prayer
20:52 GMTNATO Top Military Commander Proposes to Boost Forces in Romania, Bulgaria - Reports
20:38 GMTIllinois Allows Doctors Not to Notify Parents of Pregnant Minors 48 Hours Before Abortion
20:31 GMT‘We Were Useful Idiots’: Haitian President’s Suspected Assassins Claim They Were Framed
19:28 GMT4 Years Since You Are Gone: SM Artists Remember SHINee's Jonghyun
19:16 GMTResearcher Reveals Peculiar Features of Alleged UFO Materials He Examined
19:04 GMTNew Knowledge About Moon's History Obtained Via Apollo Lunar Sample Study
18:40 GMTThe Netherlands Introduces Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron
18:26 GMTMoscow: If US, NATO Reject Security Proposals, Russia Will Be Forced to Create Counterthreats
17:58 GMTLutheran Church in Chicago Hosts Drag Queen Prayer for Children – Video
17:53 GMTMarket Explosion in Pakistan Reportedly Kills 1 Person, Injures 10
17:49 GMTDavid Rothschild Labels 'People Who Run Republican Party' Anti-Semitic Over Trump's Interview
17:35 GMTCruz’n for a Bruisin: GOP Senator Releases Hold on Biden Nominees for Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Vote
16:11 GMTIran Asks Why IAEA Doesn’t Use Capabilities to Stop Nuclear Sabotage Amid Camera Snap Spat
16:06 GMTPrince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge