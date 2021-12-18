Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day
2021-12-18T14:04+0000
2021-12-18T14:04+0000
europe
migrants
france
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102897/53/1028975362_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_29606489fc7edd54e66d103e79667581.jpg
Sputnik is live from Paris as activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day.The demonstration is taking place under the slogan 'Our country is called Solidarity' and is expected to be joined by representatives of over 200 organisations.Demonstrations were said to be also planned in other French cities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
europe, migrants, france

Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day

14:04 GMT 18.12.2021
Members of a Syrian family stand in a street as migrants and refugees are evicted by French police from a camp at the Porte de Saint-Ouen in Paris early on October 2, 2015
Members of a Syrian family stand in a street as migrants and refugees are evicted by French police from a camp at the Porte de Saint-Ouen in Paris early on October 2, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOEL SAGET
In 2000, the United Nations established an "International Day of Migrants" which is being held annually on 18 December, the day when a convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CRMW) was adopted in 1990.
Sputnik is live from Paris as activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day.
The demonstration is taking place under the slogan 'Our country is called Solidarity' and is expected to be joined by representatives of over 200 organisations.
Demonstrations were said to be also planned in other French cities.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
