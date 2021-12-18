Sputnik is live from Paris as activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day.The demonstration is taking place under the slogan 'Our country is called Solidarity' and is expected to be joined by representatives of over 200 organisations.Demonstrations were said to be also planned in other French cities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day
In 2000, the United Nations established an "International Day of Migrants" which is being held annually on 18 December, the day when a convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CRMW) was adopted in 1990.
Sputnik is live from Paris as activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day.
The demonstration is taking place under the slogan 'Our country is called Solidarity' and is expected to be joined by representatives of over 200 organisations.
Demonstrations were said to be also planned in other French cities.