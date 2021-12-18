https://sputniknews.com/20211218/anti-racism-demonstration-held-in-paris-to-mark-migrants-day-1091620040.html

Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day

Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day

activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day

2021-12-18T14:04+0000

2021-12-18T14:04+0000

2021-12-18T14:04+0000

europe

migrants

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102897/53/1028975362_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_29606489fc7edd54e66d103e79667581.jpg

Sputnik is live from Paris as activists gather for an anti-racism protest to mark International Migrants Day.The demonstration is taking place under the slogan 'Our country is called Solidarity' and is expected to be joined by representatives of over 200 organisations.Demonstrations were said to be also planned in other French cities.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day Anti-Racism Demonstration Held in Paris to Mark Migrants Day 2021-12-18T14:04+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, migrants, france, видео