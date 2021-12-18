'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority

Registration was successful!
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
While only "low levels of radiation" were apparently measured in the products named by the ANVS, the agency warned that wearing these items for a prolonged...
Some 10 products, including a pendant that supposedly protects its wearer from 5G, have been identified as emitting harmful radiation by the Netherlands’ Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS).According to a statement posted on the ANVS’ website, the consumer products in question "contain radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionising radiation, thereby exposing the wearer".The agency named by the ANVS include "Energy Armor sleep mask", "Magnetix Magnetic necklace with negative ions of skinfriendly silicons", and the aforementioned "anti-5G" "Quantum Pendant."The organisation notes that, while only "low levels of radiation" were measured in these products, "someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands".ANVS urged the owners of these products to store the items safely away, and not to throw them away with "household waste", since the items contain "radioactive material" and therefore should be handled by a "company with the expertise to deal with such substances."The agency also urged sellers to stop the sale of the products in question.Despite the fact that 5G was deemed safe by the World Health Organization, which states that “after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies”, a number of conspiracy theories – one of them even linking 5G with COVID – have emerged since last year.These conspiracy theories resulted in acts of vandalism against 5G infrastructure, with a 2020 Ofcom report revealing that 159 5G operator masts were attacked by Brits last year.
'Anti-5G' Pendant Outed as Radioactive by Dutch Authority

12:52 GMT 18.12.2021
While only “low levels of radiation” were apparently measured in the products named by the ANVS, the agency warned that wearing these items for a prolonged period could expose the wearer to “a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands”.
Some 10 products, including a pendant that supposedly protects its wearer from 5G, have been identified as emitting harmful radiation by the Netherlands’ Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS).
According to a statement posted on the ANVS’ website, the consumer products in question "contain radioactive materials and therefore continuously emit ionising radiation, thereby exposing the wearer".
"Exposure to ionising radiation can cause adverse health effects. Due to the potential health risk they pose, these consumer products containing radioactive materials are therefore prohibited by law. Ionising radiation can damage tissue and DNA and can cause for example a red skin," ANVS warns.
The agency named by the ANVS include "Energy Armor sleep mask", "Magnetix Magnetic necklace with negative ions of skinfriendly silicons", and the aforementioned "anti-5G" "Quantum Pendant."
The organisation notes that, while only "low levels of radiation" were measured in these products, "someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands".
ANVS urged the owners of these products to store the items safely away, and not to throw them away with "household waste", since the items contain "radioactive material" and therefore should be handled by a "company with the expertise to deal with such substances."
The agency also urged sellers to stop the sale of the products in question.
Japan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest
13 December, 14:43 GMT
13 December, 14:43 GMT
Despite the fact that 5G was deemed safe by the World Health Organization, which states that “after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies”, a number of conspiracy theories – one of them even linking 5G with COVID – have emerged since last year.
These conspiracy theories resulted in acts of vandalism against 5G infrastructure, with a 2020 Ofcom report revealing that 159 5G operator masts were attacked by Brits last year.
