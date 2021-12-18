https://sputniknews.com/20211218/activists-rally-against-covid-19-vaccine-passports-in-london-1091626338.html

Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London

Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.

Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.The measure, aimed at raising vaccination rates, came into force on Wednesday.​Earlier, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

