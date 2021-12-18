Registration was successful!
LIVE: Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/activists-rally-against-covid-19-vaccine-passports-in-london-1091626338.html
Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London
Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
protest
uk
covid-19
Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.The measure, aimed at raising vaccination rates, came into force on Wednesday.​Earlier, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All the best to ye 👍
Protesters rally against COVID vaccine passports in London
Protesters rally against COVID vaccine passports in London
2021-12-18T12:38+0000
Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London

12:38 GMT 18.12.2021
Police officers apprehend a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021.
Police officers apprehend a demonstrator during an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
© REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
On 14 December, the UK Parliament voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B to deal with the Omicron variant. The measures include work-from-home recommendations, obligatory mask-wearing in closed spaces, and vaccination passports, among others.
Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.
The measure, aimed at raising vaccination rates, came into force on Wednesday.​
Earlier, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
All the best to ye 👍
Charlie McD
18 December, 16:00 GMT
