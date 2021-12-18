Activists Rally Against COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in London

Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.The measure, aimed at raising vaccination rates, came into force on Wednesday.Earlier, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protesters rally against COVID vaccine passports in London
On 14 December, the UK Parliament voted in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B to deal with the Omicron variant. The measures include work-from-home recommendations, obligatory mask-wearing in closed spaces, and vaccination passports, among others.
Live from London as protesters demonstrate against vaccination passports on Parliament Square.
The measure, aimed at raising vaccination rates, came into force on Wednesday.
Earlier, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London.