4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy

A 4.9-magnitude quake struck outside Italy's Milan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

A 4.9-magnitude quake struck outside Italy's Milan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. According to seismologists, the quake occurred at 11:34 local time, with the epicentre located at a depth of 30 km.A video made by a local resident emerged online, showing objects on a table shaking.No injuries or damage have been reported yet.

