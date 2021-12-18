Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/49-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-milan-italy-1091624302.html
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy
A 4.9-magnitude quake struck outside Italy's Milan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
2021-12-18T10:46+0000
2021-12-18T10:46+0000
2021-12-18T11:21+0000
europe
milan
earthquake
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091625073_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_c2804eba9ce3ff62cd0d4503b29dbffe.jpg
A 4.9-magnitude quake struck outside Italy's Milan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. According to seismologists, the quake occurred at 11:34 local time, with the epicentre located at a depth of 30 km.A video made by a local resident emerged online, showing objects on a table shaking.No injuries or damage have been reported yet.
milan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091625073_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7da0f380e179fe721c4727b0bd36d4d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, milan, earthquake, italy
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Milan, Italy 10:46 GMT 18.12.2021 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 18.12.2021)
No injuries or damage has been reported so far.
A 4.9-magnitude quake struck outside Italy's Milan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
According to seismologists, the quake occurred at 11:34 local time, with the epicentre located at a depth of 30 km.
A video made by a local resident emerged online, showing objects on a table shaking.
No injuries or damage have been reported yet.