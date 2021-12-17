https://sputniknews.com/20211217/youtube-blocks-rt-israel-pushes-for-iran-war-eu-talks-more-russia-sanctions-1091586272.html

Youtube Blocks RT; Israel Pushes for Iran War; EU Talks More Russia Sanctions

In another display of ideological censorship, YouTube has inexplicably blocked the new RT German-language channel on its first day of operation. 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

Youtube Blocks RT; Israel Pushes for Iran War; EU Talks More Russia Sanctions In another display of ideological censorship, YouTube has inexplicably blocked the new RT German-language channel on its first day of operation.

Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. Ukraine's President calls for more sanctions against Russia as the EU considers its proposal. Also, Russia delivers its security demands to US representatives and takes a tougher stance on its red lines.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss censorship. In another display of ideological censorship, YouTube has inexplicably blocked the new RT German-language channel on its first day of operation. Also, in a recent lawsuit, Facebook has admitted that its so-called "fact-checkers" are acting as opinion police rather than censoring posts based on empirical data.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. The omicron variant, which has been reported to display considerably milder symptoms than previous variants, seems poised to become the dominant version of the coronavirus. Also, Johnson and Johnson's jabs are being scrutinized due to blood clots.KJ Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Russia/China strategic partnership. The partnership between the two world powers appears to be strengthening due to pressure from the US empire. Andrey Ostrovsky, who heads the Center for Economic Research at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences was quoted as stating "I think that it has to be made clear to the US that if they continue to step up the pressure, then the agreement on military cooperation will be signed."Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. An illegal US military base in Syria has come under drone attack. Also, Yemeni forces are taking more territory and a new political party in Iraq is being created.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” and Branko Marcetic, Jacobin staff writer and author of "Yesterday's Man: The Case Against Joe Biden," join us to discuss Israel. Israel is pushing the US in an aggressive posture towards Iran that some experts argue could spiral out of control. Also, we discuss the US press's contribution to the political and military instability in the world.Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist, author, and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, joins us to discuss the economy. We discuss the economic reasons for inflation. Also, a new report urges the Senate to expand social programs in President Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation. Beltway insiders see the legislation as doomed to a pre-Christmas death due to Democratic Party infighting.Shane Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Joe Biden's summit for hypocrisy. Regarding President Biden's "summit of democracy," Branko Milanovic argues that "the most realistic, however, is to see it as a prelude to the creation of an unwieldy association of states, which would be used by the United States to spearhead its ideological crusade in the escalating geopolitical conflict with China and Russia."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

