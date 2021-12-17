WH Confirms Biden Plans to Run for Reelection as Harris Reveals They Haven't 'Talked About It'

US President Joe Biden plans to run in the 2024 presidential election in tandem with current Vice President Kamala Harris, said Deputy Press Secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Thursday.She was asked to comment on Harris’ interview with The Wall Street Journal, where the latter revealed that she had not yet discussed her 2024 election plans with Biden.The vice president had claimed that she hadn’t talked about future elections with Biden, as they “haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic.”Earlier, CNN reported, citing numerous sources, that Harris’ office has been at odds with Biden. According to the report, some officials said that Harris, who was said to be planning on running for president, lacked competence in her areas of responsibility.In March, Biden tasked Harris with addressing the migration issue, a sensitive policy area that has become one of the current administration's biggest weak spots politically, leading the vice president to become an object of constant criticism from the Republicans.
US President Joe Biden plans to run in the 2024 presidential election in tandem with current Vice President Kamala Harris, said Deputy Press Secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing on Thursday.
She was asked to comment on Harris’ interview with The Wall Street Journal, where the latter revealed that she had not yet discussed her 2024 election plans with Biden.
“I can't speak to a conversation that the vice president and the president have. I could only say what and reiterate what [Press Secretary Jen Psaki] and what the President has said himself: That he is planning to run for reelection in 2024,” Jean-Pierre said after she was asked to clarify Harris’ remarks.
The vice president had claimed that she hadn’t talked about future elections with Biden, as they “haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic.”
“I’ll be very honest: I don’t think about it, nor have we talked about it,” Harris said in the interview, published earlier on the same day.
Earlier, CNN reported, citing numerous sources, that Harris’ office has been at odds with Biden. According to the report, some officials said that Harris, who was said to be planning on running for president, lacked competence in her areas of responsibility.
In March, Biden tasked Harris with addressing the migration issue, a sensitive policy area that has become one of the current administration's biggest weak spots politically, leading the vice president to become an object of constant criticism from the Republicans.