'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout

While allegations about UK government staffers holding parties amid COVID lockdown last year don't bode well for Boris Johnson, who supposedly attended some of the gatherings, the same apparently cannot be said for the prime minister’s lookalike Drew Galdron.According to Milton Keynes Citizen, a number of companies have seized the opportunity to hire Galdron to “add some Bojo-mojo to their office bashes,” as the newspaper put it.Galdron himself reportedly said that "the No 10 Christmas party fallout couldn't have come at a better moment” for him, what with “company parties across the UK in full flow.”Earlier this week, The Mirror reported about a “raucous” Christmas party that allegedly took place on 14 December last year at the Conservative Party’s headquarters in Westminster, when London was in Tier 2 lockdown.The Independent also reported that last year, Johnson allegedly joined a group of about 20 civil servants and advisers for celebratory drinks on 15 May at Downing Street No 10, amid the first COVID lockdown in the country.

