BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo's Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
The UK prime minister’s lookalike has reportedly said that he's “booked up to the end of the year” and that, at this rate, he “might be able to afford the same... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
boris johnson
parties
lookalikes
uk
While allegations about UK government staffers holding parties amid COVID lockdown last year don't bode well for Boris Johnson, who supposedly attended some of the gatherings, the same apparently cannot be said for the prime minister’s lookalike Drew Galdron.According to Milton Keynes Citizen, a number of companies have seized the opportunity to hire Galdron to “add some Bojo-mojo to their office bashes,” as the newspaper put it.Galdron himself reportedly said that "the No 10 Christmas party fallout couldn't have come at a better moment” for him, what with “company parties across the UK in full flow.”Earlier this week, The Mirror reported about a “raucous” Christmas party that allegedly took place on 14 December last year at the Conservative Party’s headquarters in Westminster, when London was in Tier 2 lockdown.The Independent also reported that last year, Johnson allegedly joined a group of about 20 civil servants and advisers for celebratory drinks on 15 May at Downing Street No 10, amid the first COVID lockdown in the country.
boris johnson, parties, lookalikes, uk

'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout

19:00 GMT 17.12.2021
Drew Galdron performing as FauxBoJo, based on the British member of parliament Boris Johnson, jumps on a 'Stop' button during an anti Brexit demonstration in Brussels on October 17, 2018.
Drew Galdron performing as FauxBoJo, based on the British member of parliament Boris Johnson, jumps on a 'Stop' button during an anti Brexit demonstration in Brussels on October 17, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Andrei Dergalin
The UK prime minister’s lookalike has reportedly said that he's “booked up to the end of the year” and that, at this rate, he “might be able to afford the same wallpaper as Boris and Carrie."
While allegations about UK government staffers holding parties amid COVID lockdown last year don't bode well for Boris Johnson, who supposedly attended some of the gatherings, the same apparently cannot be said for the prime minister’s lookalike Drew Galdron.
According to Milton Keynes Citizen, a number of companies have seized the opportunity to hire Galdron to “add some Bojo-mojo to their office bashes,” as the newspaper put it.
"We wanted to make sure our bash was as raucous as the Downing Street parties - all three of them,” said Ben Johnson, founder of a company called Riot Squad, which booked Galdron for its Xmas party in Milton Keynes. “'Boris' has made a big impression so far tonight. We had to keep him away from a couple of the female members of staff at one point, and we're blaming him for the big bar tab.”
Galdron himself reportedly said that "the No 10 Christmas party fallout couldn't have come at a better moment” for him, what with “company parties across the UK in full flow.”
“After the Riot Squad party in Milton Keynes, I headed straight to another in London and I'm booked up to the end of the year,” he remarked. “At this rate, I might be able to afford the same wallpaper as Boris and Carrie."
Earlier this week, The Mirror reported about a “raucous” Christmas party that allegedly took place on 14 December last year at the Conservative Party’s headquarters in Westminster, when London was in Tier 2 lockdown.
The Independent also reported that last year, Johnson allegedly joined a group of about 20 civil servants and advisers for celebratory drinks on 15 May at Downing Street No 10, amid the first COVID lockdown in the country.
