https://sputniknews.com/20211217/wait-until-2022-biden-believes-dems-will-advance-build-back-better-plan-over-days-and-weeks-ahead-1091588289.html

Wait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’

Wait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’

Wait Until 2022: Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’

2021-12-17T02:46+0000

2021-12-17T02:46+0000

2021-12-17T02:47+0000

joe biden

us

democrats

social spending

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091390084_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d48ce02153367ee11b3aec4257fc4d64.jpg

US President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Thursday that he expects Democrats to overcome their internal divisions and ultimately pass the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill.Biden added that he has had a "productive call" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and also spoke to Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who objects to a number of provisions of the bill."It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," suggesting it might not be approved by the end of the year.He reiterated that the bill is urgently needed to “lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care.”Disagreements among Democrats amid record-breaking inflation have stalled the bill, which has already been significantly cut in recent months from its original $3.5 trillion cost.Earlier in December, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, because no Republicans will vote for the Democrats’ spending package in the evenly divided Senate, he was hopeful that one Democrat will come forward and stop the proposal from becoming law. He was talking about Manchin, the Democrat who has expressed the strongest reservations about the legislation. McConnell said he pulls for Manchin every day and prays for Manchin every night.

https://sputniknews.com/20211216/dems-hold-closed-door-meetings-on-reforming-filibuster-amid-sinema-manchin-obstruction-1091582442.html

TruePatriot JObama, face it. Your outrageously expensive corporate welfare and buddy enrichment program that is NOT funded without adding major amounts to the national debit, is DEAD! Fuggedaboudit. 1

TruePatriot Oh, and Manchin and Sistema did what their oaths asked of them. They were loyal to the Republic and their constituents not to the DNC and its whackjobs. 1

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

joe biden, us, democrats, social spending, build back better