International
Wait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan 'Over Days and Weeks Ahead'
Wait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’
Wait Until 2022: Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’
2021-12-17T02:46+0000
2021-12-17T02:47+0000
US President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Thursday that he expects Democrats to overcome their internal divisions and ultimately pass the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill.Biden added that he has had a "productive call" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and also spoke to Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who objects to a number of provisions of the bill."It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," suggesting it might not be approved by the end of the year.He reiterated that the bill is urgently needed to “lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care.”Disagreements among Democrats amid record-breaking inflation have stalled the bill, which has already been significantly cut in recent months from its original $3.5 trillion cost.Earlier in December, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, because no Republicans will vote for the Democrats’ spending package in the evenly divided Senate, he was hopeful that one Democrat will come forward and stop the proposal from becoming law. He was talking about Manchin, the Democrat who has expressed the strongest reservations about the legislation. McConnell said he pulls for Manchin every day and prays for Manchin every night.
JObama, face it. Your outrageously expensive corporate welfare and buddy enrichment program that is NOT funded without adding major amounts to the national debit, is DEAD! Fuggedaboudit.
Oh, and Manchin and Sistema did what their oaths asked of them. They were loyal to the Republic and their constituents not to the DNC and its whackjobs.
2021
Wait Until 2022? Biden Believes Dems Will Advance Build Back Better Plan ‘Over Days and Weeks Ahead’

02:46 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 02:47 GMT 17.12.2021)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S., December 8, 2021.
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending bill has already been passed in the House of Representatives, but has yet to be approved in the Senate, where Democrats would have to convince all their colleagues in the chamber to vote for the bill due to the even 50-50 split.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Thursday that he expects Democrats to overcome their internal divisions and ultimately pass the $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said.

Biden added that he has had a "productive call" with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and also spoke to Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who objects to a number of provisions of the bill.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, walks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., after attending a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Dems Hold Closed-Door Meetings on Reforming Filibuster Amid Sinema, Manchin Obstruction
Yesterday, 20:34 GMT
"It takes time to finalize these agreements, prepare the legislative changes, and finish all the parliamentary and procedural steps needed to enable a Senate vote. We will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead," suggesting it might not be approved by the end of the year.
He reiterated that the bill is urgently needed to “lower the cost of prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care.”
Disagreements among Democrats amid record-breaking inflation have stalled the bill, which has already been significantly cut in recent months from its original $3.5 trillion cost.
Earlier in December, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, because no Republicans will vote for the Democrats’ spending package in the evenly divided Senate, he was hopeful that one Democrat will come forward and stop the proposal from becoming law. He was talking about Manchin, the Democrat who has expressed the strongest reservations about the legislation. McConnell said he pulls for Manchin every day and prays for Manchin every night.
JObama, face it. Your outrageously expensive corporate welfare and buddy enrichment program that is NOT funded without adding major amounts to the national debit, is DEAD! Fuggedaboudit.
TruePatriot
17 December, 06:37 GMT
Oh, and Manchin and Sistema did what their oaths asked of them. They were loyal to the Republic and their constituents not to the DNC and its whackjobs.
TruePatriot
17 December, 06:39 GMT
