https://sputniknews.com/20211217/us-voters-favor-republicans-over-democrats-by-48-to-39-in-generic-congress-ballot-1091586032.html
US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot
US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot
US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot
2021-12-17T00:37+0000
2021-12-17T00:37+0000
us
poll
us congress
republicans
democrats
While the generic congressional ballot question offers a snapshot of voter sentiment, decades of polling show little value in predicting which party will control Congress after the next election.While polls consistently show a low overall approval of Congress, voters queried about their congressional districts often say they like their representative even if they dislike Congress - a dynamic that explains why many if not most incumbent lawmakers win.
The usual irrelevant zio-media nonsense. Thumbs down.
us, poll, us congress, republicans, democrats

US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot

00:37 GMT 17.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANThe US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, DC, on October 28, 2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A 48 percent plurality of likely US voters plan to vote for a Republican congressional candidate in 2022 mid-term elections, compared with 39 percent who expect to vote for a Democrat, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.
Democrats have narrowed the gap in the generic congressional ballot since November, when the GOP led by an unprecedented 13-point margin, the release said.
“If the elections for Congress were held today, 48% of Likely US Voters would vote for the Republican candidate, while 39% would vote for the Democrat. Just four percent (4%) would vote for some other candidate, but another nine percent (9%) are not sure,” a press release explaining the poll said on Thursday.
While the generic congressional ballot question offers a snapshot of voter sentiment, decades of polling show little value in predicting which party will control Congress after the next election.
While polls consistently show a low overall approval of Congress, voters queried about their congressional districts often say they like their representative even if they dislike Congress - a dynamic that explains why many if not most incumbent lawmakers win.
The usual irrelevant zio-media nonsense. Thumbs down.
vtvot tak
17 December, 03:41 GMT
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
