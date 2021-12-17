https://sputniknews.com/20211217/us-voters-favor-republicans-over-democrats-by-48-to-39-in-generic-congress-ballot-1091586032.html

US Voters Favor Republicans Over Democrats by 48% to 39% in Generic Congress Ballot

Democrats have narrowed the gap in the generic congressional ballot since November, when the GOP led by an unprecedented 13-point margin, the release said.While the generic congressional ballot question offers a snapshot of voter sentiment, decades of polling show little value in predicting which party will control Congress after the next election.While polls consistently show a low overall approval of Congress, voters queried about their congressional districts often say they like their representative even if they dislike Congress - a dynamic that explains why many if not most incumbent lawmakers win.

