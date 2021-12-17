https://sputniknews.com/20211217/us-says-understanding-on-text-of-nuclear-issues-reached-with-iran-as-7th-round-of-vienna-talks-ends-1091616377.html

US Says Understanding on Text of Nuclear Issues Reached With Iran as 7th Round of Vienna Talks Ends

US Says Understanding on Text of Nuclear Issues Reached With Iran as 7th Round of Vienna Talks Ends

As the seventh round of talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) conclude in Vienna, Austria, the US has said that Iran's expectations are not realistic, but that "moderate progress" was nonetheless made.

2021-12-17T22:39+0000

2021-12-17T22:39+0000

2021-12-17T23:03+0000

middle east

us

iran

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

vienna talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083195777_0:108:2049:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_944da91c4336c061713bd4e5714b95a0.jpg

A senior Biden administration official said Friday that an agreement had been reached on the installation of security cameras at a key Iranian nuclear facility, as well as on the text of the deal as a whole. However, they expressed dismay that Iran chose to conclude the talks when it did, saying the US and other six parties to the 2015 deal were ready to continue their work advancing the talks.The US is willing to do whatever it takes to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails, the official added.No date for an eighth round of talks was announced. A six-month gap separated the seventh and sixth rounds of talks, although that was largely due to a lengthy reevaluation period following the change of administrations in Tehran, where Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was inaugurated in August.The 2015 deal set limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lowering of economic sanctions, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018, claiming without evidence that Iran had been secretly violating the deal. The Trump administration reinstated "maximum pressure" sanctions and provocative military and espionage actions against Tehran, severely hurting its economy and bringing Iran and the US to the brink of war.After US President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump in January, the US returned to the negotiating table with Iran, but has pushed for a more restrictive deal than before amid pressure by Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other US partners in the region.

BillOwens US made messes for everyone, and now seeks to undo them by having others take the fall. 0

1

us

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

middle east, us, iran, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), vienna talks