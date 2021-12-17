Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/us-continue-talks-with-uae-over-f-35-sale--1091612517.html
US Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
US Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
The United States is working through arrangements with the United Arab Emirates to facilitate a $23 billion sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets, but the two states are currently ironing out concerns related to the deal, a senior administration official said on Friday.
2021-12-17T18:18+0000
2021-12-17T18:18+0000
us
f-35
uae
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089422073_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_475bb45abf698ab82dd4db98ab17c45c.jpg
The UAE has announced this week the suspension of negotiations on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, in addition to drones and advanced munitions, citing technical requirements, "sovereign operational restrictions," and cost and benefit analysis.At the same time, the UAE stressed that "the US remains the preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future."The defense agreement was reached under the Trump administration in January 2021. The $23 billion deal included 50 F-35 stealth aircraft and 18 MQ-9 Reaper combat drones.However, the UAE's joint projects with China triggered tensions with the US. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the UAE was threatening to pull out from the deal because Washington had rolled tight security requirements to protect against Chinese espionage.
seems the getting desparate to sell their f35 ?
0
1
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089422073_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1df92467370516a044fa466991ec4ed6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, f-35, uae

US Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale

18:18 GMT 17.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the photo bankSu-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.
Su-35S fighters participate in the flight program of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is working through arrangements with the United Arab Emirates to facilitate a $23 billion sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets, but the two states are currently ironing out concerns related to the deal, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"We have to conclude some arrangements, there are some things that the UAE has asked for that were answered by the last administration, so we're working through this with them and we also have some concerns that have to be worked out," the US official said during a conference call.

The UAE has announced this week the suspension of negotiations on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, in addition to drones and advanced munitions, citing technical requirements, "sovereign operational restrictions," and cost and benefit analysis.
At the same time, the UAE stressed that "the US remains the preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future."
The defense agreement was reached under the Trump administration in January 2021. The $23 billion deal included 50 F-35 stealth aircraft and 18 MQ-9 Reaper combat drones.
However, the UAE's joint projects with China triggered tensions with the US. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the UAE was threatening to pull out from the deal because Washington had rolled tight security requirements to protect against Chinese espionage.
011001
Discuss
Popular comments
seems the getting desparate to sell their f35 ?
shahid khan
17 December, 21:45 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTJoe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
19:00 GMTEx-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Questions
19:00 GMT'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
18:55 GMTIAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
18:51 GMTChina Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
18:40 GMTCDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
18:33 GMTUS Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
18:22 GMTJeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
18:18 GMTUS Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
18:06 GMTProud Boys Activist Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison For Threatening Senator
17:43 GMTGerman Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill
16:32 GMTPeskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
15:47 GMTMajority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before
15:37 GMTKim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
15:22 GMTDenmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
15:12 GMTRussia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
14:56 GMTKremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'