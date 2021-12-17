https://sputniknews.com/20211217/us-bracing-for-attacks-on-troops-in-iraq-as-soleimani-assassination-anniversary-nears-1091611899.html

US Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears

The US assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020 after claiming that he was... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

The United States is bracing for possible revenge attacks against US forces in Iraq on the upcoming second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing, a senior administration official has said."Some of these attacks might start up again but we of course [are] ready for that and prepared," the official added.

