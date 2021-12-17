Registration was successful!
US Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
US Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
The US assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020 after claiming that he was... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
qasem soleimani
The United States is bracing for possible revenge attacks against US forces in Iraq on the upcoming second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing, a senior administration official has said."Some of these attacks might start up again but we of course [are] ready for that and prepared," the official added.
17:28 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 17:36 GMT 17.12.2021)
The US assassinated Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020 after claiming that he was behind a string of rocket attacks on US troops in Iraq. Iraqi officials later said that Daesh (ISIS)* was likely behind the attacks, and that Soleimani was in Baghdad on a peace mission.
The United States is bracing for possible revenge attacks against US forces in Iraq on the upcoming second anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing, a senior administration official has said.
"Since July we've had about five months of calm, the longest period of calm we've had in Iraq I think in three years. We're looking for that to continue but of course we very much anticipate heading into the first part of next year...there's the anniversary of the Soleimani strike, there's Iraq's government formation process and a few other milestones," the official in a conference call Friday.
"Some of these attacks might start up again but we of course [are] ready for that and prepared," the official added.
