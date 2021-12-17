https://sputniknews.com/20211217/uk-slams-not-effective-or-proportionate-french-travel-ban-on-britons-over-omicron-fears-1091590458.html

UK Slams 'Not Effective or Proportionate' French Travel Ban on Britons Over Omicron Fears

UK Slams 'Not Effective or Proportionate' French Travel Ban on Britons Over Omicron Fears

Boris Johnson’s government has deplored France’s decision to ban all tourists from the UK, underscoring that “red lists” were not “effective or proportionate at this current time.”

Boris Johnson’s government has deplored France’s decision to ban all tourists from the UK, underscoring that “red lists” were not “effective or proportionate at this current time.” Paris has announced that even fully vaccinated British travellers would be banned from entering the country from midnight on 18 December, amid concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Only those who offer a “compelling reason” will be allowed in, with French Prime Minister Jean Castex clarifying that that list does not include “travel for tourist or professional reasons”.Government spokesman Gabriel Attal clarified on BFM television that “essential reasons” for travelling to France would include residency, with French citizens and their spouses, partners and children able to return from the UK.Students enrolled in France are exempt from the ban, as well as people in transit for less than 24 hours and those travelling between the two countries due to the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member.All individuals arriving from Britain who are exempt from the ban will be required to register on a digital platform prior to their trip, informing authorities of the address they plan to stay at in France.They will need to have a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, as opposed to the previous requirement of taking a COVID-19 test 48 hours before departure. Upon arrival in France, they will be required to test again and isolate “in a place they choose” for at least 48 hours.This comes as of 16 December, France claims to have identified 170 positive cases of the Omicron variant. Cases include both those who recently travelled to southern Africa as well as local infection, according to the French health minister Olivier Veran.Meanwhile, the UK set another record, with 88,376 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, while the number of confirmed Omicron cases rose to 11,708, up 1,691 on Wednesday.Travel Bans ‘Not Effective or Proportionate’The UK had been informed in advance of the French decision regarding the travel ban, stated Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson.However, Downing Street did not think that travel bans were an “effective or proportionate” response to Omicron.In an attempt to allay concerns regarding any possible disruption of goods deliveries, the UK’s transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted that he had “liaised with my French counterpart” French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari and “hauliers will remain exempt” from the new restrictions.However, representatives of the UK tourism and travel industry slammed the French move as delivering yet another crippling blow.Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, was cited by UK media outlets as saying:ABTA’s chief executive, Mark Tanzer, similarly deplored the new wave of cancellations set to batter the travel and tourism sector.As news of the measure broke, flights, trains and ferries to France sold out within hours.Eurostar, the high speed train that directly links the UK to France and Belgium via the Channel Tunnel, reported a rise in bookings, while according to aviation analytics company Cirium, there were 540 flights scheduled between the UK and France ahead of Christmas Day. Cross-Channel ferry operators also registering a bookings surge.

