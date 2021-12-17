Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/uk-conservative-party-loses-seat-in-north-shropshire-by-election-to-liberal-democrats-1091589200.html
'Party is Over': UK Conservatives Lose Seat in North Shropshire By-Election to Lib Dems
'Party is Over': UK Conservatives Lose Seat in North Shropshire By-Election to Lib Dems
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has lost in the North Shropshire by-election.
Liberal Democrats party candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, with 17,957 votes.Back in 2019, the Conservatives had held a 22,949 majority: today Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst led with 12,032 votes and Labour's Ben Wood came in third with 3,686.North Shropshire had been held by the Conservative Party in every electoral contest since 1906.In November, the House of Commons Parliamentary Committee on Standards approved a report on the investigation of Tory parliamentarian, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (2010-2012) and Minister of the Environment (2012-2014) Owen Paterson. The investigation revealed that he had violated the rules of conduct set for legislators, by repeatedly lobbying the interests of two private companies where he worked as a consultant.The UK Labour Party has recorded its largest lead over the ruling Conservative Party since the 2019 general election, amid a series of scandals, including allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff held a Christmas party in Number 10 Downing Street last year, at a time when COVID-19 restrictions forbade such gatherings.The survey conducted by the global market research and political polling company Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies showed that 38% of the people sampled said they would vote Labour if there was an election, compared to 34% who would vote Conservative.
'Party is Over': UK Conservatives Lose Seat in North Shropshire By-Election to Lib Dems

04:21 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 05:21 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / ED SYKESLiberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan speaks after winning the North Shropshire parliamentary seat, in Shrewsbury, Britain December 17, 2021
Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan speaks after winning the North Shropshire parliamentary seat, in Shrewsbury, Britain December 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / ED SYKES
Maxim Minaev
All materials
The North Shropshire by-election was triggered by the resignation of ex-Tory MP Owen Paterson, who was caught lobbying illegally for two firms as a paid consultant. Paterson had held the North Shropshire seat since 1997.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has lost in the North Shropshire by-election.
Liberal Democrats party candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, with 17,957 votes.
"Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly: 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'," Morgan said in her victory speech.
Back in 2019, the Conservatives had held a 22,949 majority: today Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst led with 12,032 votes and Labour's Ben Wood came in third with 3,686.
North Shropshire had been held by the Conservative Party in every electoral contest since 1906.
In November, the House of Commons Parliamentary Committee on Standards approved a report on the investigation of Tory parliamentarian, former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (2010-2012) and Minister of the Environment (2012-2014) Owen Paterson. The investigation revealed that he had violated the rules of conduct set for legislators, by repeatedly lobbying the interests of two private companies where he worked as a consultant.
The UK Labour Party has recorded its largest lead over the ruling Conservative Party since the 2019 general election, amid a series of scandals, including allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff held a Christmas party in Number 10 Downing Street last year, at a time when COVID-19 restrictions forbade such gatherings.
The survey conducted by the global market research and political polling company Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed that 38% of the people sampled said they would vote Labour if there was an election, compared to 34% who would vote Conservative.
