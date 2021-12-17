Registration was successful!
Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report
Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report
Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report
2021-12-17T22:26+0000
2021-12-17T22:25+0000
us centers for disease control and prevention
us house of representatives
us
trump administration
covid-19
It accused the previous administration of purposefully weakening the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s testing guidance to "reduce the amount of testing being conducted and obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country."The report from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives criticized the Trump team for promoting a "dangerous" herd immunity strategy that would have put "millions of lives at risk."In addition, the subcommittee asserted that the previous administration failed to execute an effective early response strategy, address critical supply shortages in the early stages of the crisis, as well as implement adequate fraud controls.
LOL. TDS is still running wild it appears. I wouldn't trust one thing these so called committees put out. They are less reliable than the MSM and that isn't saying much.
us centers for disease control and prevention, us house of representatives, us, trump administration, covid-19

Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report

22:26 GMT 17.12.2021
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020.
© JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration deliberately weakened the federal government’s COVID-19 response for political reasons, the US House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said in a report out on Friday.
It accused the previous administration of purposefully weakening the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s testing guidance to "reduce the amount of testing being conducted and obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country."
"The Select Subcommittee has continued to uncover evidence of the Trump Administration’s deliberate efforts to undermine the nation’s coronavirus response for political purposes," the report said.
The report from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives criticized the Trump team for promoting a "dangerous" herd immunity strategy that would have put "millions of lives at risk."
In addition, the subcommittee asserted that the previous administration failed to execute an effective early response strategy, address critical supply shortages in the early stages of the crisis, as well as implement adequate fraud controls.
LOL. TDS is still running wild it appears. I wouldn't trust one thing these so called committees put out. They are less reliable than the MSM and that isn't saying much.
TruePatriot
18 December, 01:41 GMT1
