Trump Admin. Deliberately Undermined COVID Response for Political Purposes - House Report

2021-12-17T22:26+0000

us centers for disease control and prevention

us house of representatives

us

trump administration

covid-19

It accused the previous administration of purposefully weakening the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s testing guidance to "reduce the amount of testing being conducted and obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country."The report from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives criticized the Trump team for promoting a "dangerous" herd immunity strategy that would have put "millions of lives at risk."In addition, the subcommittee asserted that the previous administration failed to execute an effective early response strategy, address critical supply shortages in the early stages of the crisis, as well as implement adequate fraud controls.

TruePatriot LOL. TDS is still running wild it appears. I wouldn't trust one thing these so called committees put out. They are less reliable than the MSM and that isn't saying much. 1

