LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit out at a publication referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in a news article.
2021-12-17T08:46+0000
2021-12-17T08:47+0000
priyanka chopra
india
nick jonas
Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit out at a publication referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in a news article.The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram story and posted screenshots of the news article and said, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises ('The Matrix Resurrections') of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."The actress, who is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a renowned face in Hollywood, schooled the media for referencing her as "the wife of" Nick Jonas despite the fact that she has an identity of her own as an actor, producer, author, entrepreneur and even UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Chopra is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant.Netizens too called out the publication for what they described as a misogynistic remark and lauded Priyanka for giving a befitting reply.
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
priyanka chopra, india, nick jonas

'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'

08:46 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 17.12.2021)
© REUTERS / BAFTA/SCOTT GARFITTPriyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 74th British Academy Film Awards in London, Britain, April 11, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 74th British Academy Film Awards in London, Britain, April 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / BAFTA/SCOTT GARFITT
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
After dating for over a year, actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in traditional Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies that same year. In 2017, the couple met for the first time at a party that turned out to be the starting point of their relationship.
Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit out at a publication referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in a news article.
The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram story and posted screenshots of the news article and said, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises ('The Matrix Resurrections') of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."
The actress, who is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a renowned face in Hollywood, schooled the media for referencing her as "the wife of" Nick Jonas despite the fact that she has an identity of her own as an actor, producer, author, entrepreneur and even UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Chopra is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant.
Tagging her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka added: "Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb (online database of information on actors, films, series and more) link to my bio?"
Netizens too called out the publication for what they described as a misogynistic remark and lauded Priyanka for giving a befitting reply.
Popular comments
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 12:32 GMT
Newsfeed
