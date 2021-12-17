https://sputniknews.com/20211217/should-i-add-my-imdb-link-to-bio-priyanka-chopra-slams-media-for-calling-her-wife-of-nick-jonas-1091594635.html

'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'

'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit out at a publication referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in a news article.

2021-12-17T08:46+0000

2021-12-17T08:46+0000

2021-12-17T08:47+0000

priyanka chopra

india

nick jonas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082602770_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3a0cefefc6d6f3e072cc20f1b82f1d.jpg

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has hit out at a publication referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' in a news article.The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram story and posted screenshots of the news article and said, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the most iconic film franchises ('The Matrix Resurrections') of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of...'."The actress, who is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and a renowned face in Hollywood, schooled the media for referencing her as "the wife of" Nick Jonas despite the fact that she has an identity of her own as an actor, producer, author, entrepreneur and even UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Chopra is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant.Netizens too called out the publication for what they described as a misogynistic remark and lauded Priyanka for giving a befitting reply.

desmond walmper Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

priyanka chopra, india, nick jonas