https://sputniknews.com/20211217/russias-butina-loses-bid-to-challenge-conviction-on-charges-of-acting-as-foreign-agent-1091608968.html

Russia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent

Russia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent

Russian citizen Maria Butina, who spent 18 months in a US prison, has lost her bid to challenge the conviction on charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, according to a court document.

2021-12-17T15:12+0000

2021-12-17T15:12+0000

2021-12-17T15:12+0000

us

foreign agent

maria butina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107715/63/1077156349_0:161:2727:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_da08042c90e445c62bd03e137ac2ca3c.jpg

"Defendant’s Motion to Vacate is DENIED," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a notice.Butina’s petitions are not proper vehicles to vacate her conviction or sentence, and such motions are typically barred from review, the judge added."The court can neither make Butina’s arguments for her nor identify a sufficient … claim in Butina’s pleadings," the judge said.Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." To reduce a much longer prison time, she had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behaviour.

vot tak She is daft if she thinks she could get any sort of justice in israel's banana republican american colony 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, foreign agent, maria butina