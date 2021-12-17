Registration was successful!
Russia's Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
Russia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
Russian citizen Maria Butina, who spent 18 months in a US prison, has lost her bid to challenge the conviction on charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, according to a court document.
"Defendant’s Motion to Vacate is DENIED," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a notice.Butina’s petitions are not proper vehicles to vacate her conviction or sentence, and such motions are typically barred from review, the judge added."The court can neither make Butina’s arguments for her nor identify a sufficient … claim in Butina’s pleadings," the judge said.Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." To reduce a much longer prison time, she had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behaviour.
She is daft if she thinks she could get any sort of justice in israel's banana republican american colony
Russia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent

15:12 GMT 17.12.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian citizen Maria Butina, who spent 18 months in a US prison, has lost her bid to challenge the conviction on charges of acting as a foreign agent for Russia, according to a court document.
"Defendant’s Motion to Vacate is DENIED," US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a notice.
Butina’s petitions are not proper vehicles to vacate her conviction or sentence, and such motions are typically barred from review, the judge added.
"The court can neither make Butina’s arguments for her nor identify a sufficient … claim in Butina’s pleadings," the judge said.
Butina was arrested in the US in July 2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison for "conspiring to work for a foreign government." To reduce a much longer prison time, she had to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent. The Russian national was deported home in October 2019 after her sentence was slightly reduced for good behaviour.
She is daft if she thinks she could get any sort of justice in israel's banana republican american colony
vtvot tak
17 December, 18:47 GMT1
