Russia Seeks to Reconnect Afgan Banks to SWIFT Payment System
Russia Seeks to Reconnect Afgan Banks to SWIFT Payment System

06:12 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 17.12.2021)
Afghans wait in front of a bank as they try to withdraw money in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia seeks to have Afghanistan reconnected to the SWIFT global payment system, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.
"We are trying to achieve this because this situation creates problems for the United States itself, for the executive branch, which cannot directly provide assistance to the Afghan people, bypassing the Taliban, because SWIFT is disabled. You need to use SWIFT. Yes, it is possible to develop some kind of monitoring mechanisms, where these funds will go," Kabulov said.
After the Taliban* seized power in Kabul in mid-August, Western banks froze billions dollars worth of Afghan and donor funds to deny these assets to the Taliban-led administration. Additionally, Afghan banks were temporarily cut off from the SWIFT payment system.

SWIFT is an international bank information transfer and payment system used by over 11,000 largest organizations in almost all countries.

However, in early December, the US Department of the Treasury allowed American citizens and permanent residents of the country to make private money transfers to Afghanistan.
According to Kabulov, Western countries led by the United States should bear full financial responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, and Moscow's priority in this matter is humanitarian aid.
The diplomat recalled Putin's words that "those who had been there for twenty years and drove the country to this state, must bear the lion's share of financial responsibility."
"They — the West — froze Afghan assets, this is not the money of the Taliban, but the money of the Afghan people. And Russia now takes a highly moral position, we are already helping Afghanistan with humanitarian supplies," he added.
Moscow does not intend to sell weapons to the new Afghan government led by the Taliban, Zamir Kabulov said.
"It is an absolute nonsense, I would not even think of such a nonsense," Kabulov said when asked to comment on Western media reports that Moscow allegedly can supply the Taliban with weapons.
The Taliban do not need any weapons, they have enough, the diplomat said, adding that the US left so many weapons that "it would be enough for two countries."
"On the contrary, we must think about the fact that the Taliban, out of lack of money, did not start selling these weapons to everybody, especially portable anti-aircraft systems, which the Americans must have abandoned when they ran away. This ... will fall into the hands of terrorist groups of all kinds from Europe to Africa. Then there will be big trouble," he added.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans will try to flee to Europe this winter if large-scale economic and humanitarian crises cannot be prevented, Kabulov added.
"The West is afraid of migration flows. And we tell them — as a result of your policy, as a result of the obstacles that you invented when even the UN structures cannot send money [due to the disconnection of Afghan banks from the SWIFT payment system], in the end, you can get a situation, when at least about a tenth of Afghanistan's 23 million population flees to Europe this winter," Kabulov said.
The diplomat called for making Afghan assets available again so that there is no need for hundreds of thousands of Afghan families to leave the country.
"We need to help them so that they do not try to break through all the borders where they are robbed, to break into Europe, because they will break through anyway," he added.
Western countries led by the United States should bear full financial responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, and Moscow's priority in this matter is humanitarian aid, Kabulov said.

"We can, of course, if [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin] decides. But you understand, have we got some extra money? Let us be careful with this. Our priority is the provision of humanitarian aid, food supplies, the provision of specific products and other essentials. Things due to what the Afghan people can survive this winter," Kabulov said when asked to comment on Moscow's possibility to provide a loan to Afghanistan.
The diplomat recalled Putin's words that "those who have been there for twenty years and drove the country to this state, they must bear the lion's share of financial responsibility."
"They — the West — froze Afghan assets, these are not the money of the Taliban [an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities], but the money of the Afghan people. And Russia now takes a highly moral position, we are already helping Afghanistan with humanitarian supplies," he added.
The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on 15 August, following weeks of successful advance towards Kabul while facing little to no resistance. In early September, the Taliban leadership announced the composition of an all-male interim government. The Taliban rule has not been recognized by the international community. Many countries have put forward the main conditions for the recognition of the new government, including inclusiveness and respect for human rights, including the rights of women.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
