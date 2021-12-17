https://sputniknews.com/20211217/putin-russia-ready-to-share-its-developments-with-other-countries-amid-spread-of-omicron-strain-1091604009.html

Putin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready to deliver the Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other countries to be used as booster doses amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082011493_0:136:2733:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_12fcc22cad0e59f99b01d89efa9727bf.jpg

"Russia ready to provide Sputnik Light to other countries as booster doses," Putin said.The president added that it was necessary to work more actively with the World Health Organization and heed its recommendations."Russia ready to share its developments with other countries against backdrop of the Omicron strain spreading," the Russian leader said.

