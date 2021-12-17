Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Putin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
11:45 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 17.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready to deliver the Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other countries to be used as booster doses amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
"Russia ready to provide Sputnik Light to other countries as booster doses," Putin said.
The president added that it was necessary to work more actively with the World Health Organization and heed its recommendations.
"Russia ready to share its developments with other countries against backdrop of the Omicron strain spreading," the Russian leader said.