Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/putin-russia-ready-to-share-its-developments-with-other-countries-amid-spread-of-omicron-strain-1091604009.html
Putin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
Putin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready to deliver the Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other countries to be used as booster doses amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
2021-12-17T11:45+0000
2021-12-17T12:28+0000
omicron covid strain
vladimir putin
covid-19
omicron strain
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082011493_0:136:2733:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_12fcc22cad0e59f99b01d89efa9727bf.jpg
"Russia ready to provide Sputnik Light to other countries as booster doses," Putin said.The president added that it was necessary to work more actively with the World Health Organization and heed its recommendations."Russia ready to share its developments with other countries against backdrop of the Omicron strain spreading," the Russian leader said.
11:45 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 17.12.2021)
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V, at a coronavirus vaccination center at a shopping mall, in Moscow, Russia.
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V, at a coronavirus vaccination center at a shopping mall, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia was ready to deliver the Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine to other countries to be used as booster doses amid the spread of the Omicron variant.
"Russia ready to provide Sputnik Light to other countries as booster doses," Putin said.

The president added that it was necessary to work more actively with the World Health Organization and heed its recommendations.

"Russia ready to share its developments with other countries against backdrop of the Omicron strain spreading," the Russian leader said.
