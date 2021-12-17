Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/peskov-on-possibility-of-pardoning-navalny-there-is-order-including-admission-of-guilt-1091609970.html
Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.
"Listen, I don’t know. This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions — first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along, the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison.
alexei navalny, pardon, dmitry peskov

Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt

16:32 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 17.12.2021)
© AP PhotoIn this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.
"Listen, I don’t know. This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions — first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along, the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.
Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison.
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 19:49 GMT
