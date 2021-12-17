https://sputniknews.com/20211217/peskov-on-possibility-of-pardoning-navalny-there-is-order-including-admission-of-guilt-1091609970.html

Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt

Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.

"Listen, I don’t know. This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions — first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along, the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison.

