https://sputniknews.com/20211217/peskov-on-possibility-of-pardoning-navalny-there-is-order-including-admission-of-guilt-1091609970.html
Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.
2021-12-17T16:32+0000
2021-12-17T16:32+0000
2021-12-17T16:33+0000
alexei navalny
pardon
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082016643_0:0:2871:1614_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f68bed493a9e96cadb2cf23a8dbb3f.jpg
"Listen, I don’t know. This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions — first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along, the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison.
desmond walmper
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/08/1082016643_99:0:2686:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9f776b77bf2f6eed74bf8563478d4d9e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
alexei navalny, pardon, dmitry peskov
Peskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
16:32 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 17.12.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the possibility of pardoning Alexei Navalny, noted that there was a certain order, including the admission of guilt.
"Listen, I don’t know. This is the prerogative of the person convicted and serving sentence, of commissions — first in the prison, then in the region, then the central, and then the head of state. There is a certain order prescribed by law: the convicted person submits a petition, he says that he admits guilt, what kind of guilt he admits, and further along, the chain goes," he said on the air of the RTVI broadcaster, answering a relevant question.
Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny was arrested in January upon his arrival in Russia from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced Navalny to two-and-a-half years in prison.