Massive Fire Leaves At Least 3 People Dead, 27 Critical in Japan's Osaka - Video
Massive Fire Leaves At Least 3 People Dead, 27 Critical in Japan's Osaka - Video
At least three people have died as a result of a heavy fire in the Japanese city of Osaka, the MBS News outlet reported on Friday.
2021-12-17T05:00+0000
2021-12-17T05:05+0000
At least three people have died as a result of a heavy fire in the Japanese city of Osaka, the MBS News outlet reported on Friday.The blaze hit what is said to be a psychiatry clinic in the Kita Ward district of Osaka. It occurred on the fourth floor of a multi-storey office building and was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK reported. The Kyodo news agency reported about 27 people in critical condition, with many of them showing no vital signals.The Yomiuri newspaper reported an elderly man had brought a bag into the building that leaked flammable liquid and was ignited.Police are currently investigating suspected arson.
japan, asia-pacific, fire, death

Massive Fire Leaves At Least 3 People Dead, 27 Critical in Japan's Osaka - Video

05:00 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 17.12.2021)
Firefighters are seen on a floor of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan December 17, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Firefighters are seen on a floor of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western Japan December 17, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / KYODO
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A heavy fire hit on Friday a building in the Kita Ward district of the Japanese city of Osaka, leaving 27 people in critical condition.
At least three people have died as a result of a heavy fire in the Japanese city of Osaka, the MBS News outlet reported on Friday.
The blaze hit what is said to be a psychiatry clinic in the Kita Ward district of Osaka. It occurred on the fourth floor of a multi-storey office building and was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The Kyodo news agency reported about 27 people in critical condition, with many of them showing no vital signals.
The Yomiuri newspaper reported an elderly man had brought a bag into the building that leaked flammable liquid and was ignited.
Police are currently investigating suspected arson.
