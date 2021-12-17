Massive Fire Leaves At Least 3 People Dead, 27 Critical in Japan's Osaka - Video

At least three people have died as a result of a heavy fire in the Japanese city of Osaka, the MBS News outlet reported on Friday.The blaze hit what is said to be a psychiatry clinic in the Kita Ward district of Osaka. It occurred on the fourth floor of a multi-storey office building and was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK reported. The Kyodo news agency reported about 27 people in critical condition, with many of them showing no vital signals.The Yomiuri newspaper reported an elderly man had brought a bag into the building that leaked flammable liquid and was ignited.Police are currently investigating suspected arson.
