Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Draft Agreements on Russia-US-NATO Security Guarantees
Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda
Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the latest diplomatic chaos between Germany and Russia, Manchin and Sinema...
joe biden
Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the latest diplomatic chaos between Germany and Russia, Manchin and Sinema continuing to block Biden's BBB, and private investments to curb immigration from Central America.
Guests:Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Spies, Murder, and Expelled Diplomats in BerlinJim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's AgendaSusan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Kamala Harris Announces $1.2 Billion in Investments to Stem ImmigrationIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the latest diplomatic chaos from Moscow and Berlin as two Russian diplomats have been expelled following the sentencing of a Russian man for a murder that courts say was ordered by the Kremlin.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on adversaries inside Biden's party becoming emboldened after the President's initial failure to get any legislation passed.In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about private investments in Central America that VP Harris hopes to reduce immigration from the region. We also talked about the Biden administration resuming Trump's 'remain in Mexico' border policy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
fault lines

Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda

10:20 GMT 17.12.2021
Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda
Jamarl Thomas
Jamarl Thomas
Shane Stranahan
Shane Stranahan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the latest diplomatic chaos between Germany and Russia, Manchin and Sinema continuing to block Biden's BBB, and private investments to curb immigration from Central America.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT Correspondent | Spies, Murder, and Expelled Diplomats in Berlin
Jim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Manchin and Sinema Nail Last Stake in Biden's Agenda
Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | Kamala Harris Announces $1.2 Billion in Investments to Stem Immigration
In the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the latest diplomatic chaos from Moscow and Berlin as two Russian diplomats have been expelled following the sentencing of a Russian man for a murder that courts say was ordered by the Kremlin.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on adversaries inside Biden's party becoming emboldened after the President's initial failure to get any legislation passed.
In the third hour, Susan Pai joined the conversation to talk about private investments in Central America that VP Harris hopes to reduce immigration from the region. We also talked about the Biden administration resuming Trump's 'remain in Mexico' border policy.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
