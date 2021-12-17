https://sputniknews.com/20211217/majority-of-canadians-reportedly-still-support-new-covid-19-measures-though-less-than-before-1091609489.html

Majority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before

More than 55% of Canadians support possible lockdown measures as the country finds itself on the verge of the fifth pandemic wave driven by the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, Global News reported.

Despite seemingly solid public support, far fewer Canadians are backing the possible new restrictions than in July when almost 70 percent were in favor of a national lockdown, the report said.Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker said he believes that the main reason for the dwindling support reflects a lack of understanding whether another lockdown is the right thing to do given the high vaccination rates in Canada.The poll found the highest support for lockdown in the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, and lowest in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta, the report said.In addition, more than 80% of Canadians believe that Omicron will delay the country’s return to normal, the report also said.The poll was conducted online December 10-15 among 1,001 Canadians aged 18 and older.

