Leaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions

Leaders of the EU countries have unanimously voted for the prolongation of sanctions against Russia during the EU summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday."Massive consequences & severe cost will follow if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine. #EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia. We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation," Michel wrote on his Twitter page.Before the initial sanctions came to an end, in March 2015, the duration of the sanctions was linked to the "full implementation" of the Minsk agreements. From then on, they have been extended every six months, based on the EU's evaluation of compliance with the agreement.Under these sanctions, a number of Russian banks and companies have faced multiple restrictions on access to the primary and secondary capital markets of the EU. Also, a ban has been introduced on the import and export of weapons and dual-use goods. In addition, the EU has limited the access of Russians to a number of technologies and services for oil production and exploration.Another extension of these sanctions is expected at the end of January next year.

