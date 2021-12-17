Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/leaders-of-eu-countries-unanimously-vote-for-prolonging-russia-sanctions-1091586180.html
Leaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions
Leaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions
The EU economic sanctions, which have been in effect for more than seven years, target the financial, energy and defense sectors in Russia. Initially, these... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
Leaders of the EU countries have unanimously voted for the prolongation of sanctions against Russia during the EU summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday."Massive consequences &amp; severe cost will follow if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine. #EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia. We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation," Michel wrote on his Twitter page.Before the initial sanctions came to an end, in March 2015, the duration of the sanctions was linked to the "full implementation" of the Minsk agreements. From then on, they have been extended every six months, based on the EU's evaluation of compliance with the agreement.Under these sanctions, a number of Russian banks and companies have faced multiple restrictions on access to the primary and secondary capital markets of the EU. Also, a ban has been introduced on the import and export of weapons and dual-use goods. In addition, the EU has limited the access of Russians to a number of technologies and services for oil production and exploration.Another extension of these sanctions is expected at the end of January next year.
..."if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine." So is this only a pre-sanction to the main sanction if Russia would actually do something? What a zio logic?
russia, eu, sanctions, sanction, crimea, military, sanctions, minsk agreements

Leaders of EU Countries Unanimously Vote for Prolonging Russia Sanctions

00:39 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 00:49 GMT 17.12.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Sputnik
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The EU economic sanctions, which have been in effect for more than seven years, target the financial, energy and defense sectors in Russia. Initially, these sanctions were introduced by the EU in July 2014 for a period of one year.
Leaders of the EU countries have unanimously voted for the prolongation of sanctions against Russia during the EU summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.
"Massive consequences & severe cost will follow if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine. #EUCO leaders unanimously agreed to roll over economic sanctions against Russia. We call on Russia to keep its part of the bargain and proceed with Minsk implementation," Michel wrote on his Twitter page.
Before the initial sanctions came to an end, in March 2015, the duration of the sanctions was linked to the "full implementation" of the Minsk agreements. From then on, they have been extended every six months, based on the EU's evaluation of compliance with the agreement.
Under these sanctions, a number of Russian banks and companies have faced multiple restrictions on access to the primary and secondary capital markets of the EU. Also, a ban has been introduced on the import and export of weapons and dual-use goods. In addition, the EU has limited the access of Russians to a number of technologies and services for oil production and exploration.
Another extension of these sanctions is expected at the end of January next year.
..."if Russia takes further military action against Ukraine." So is this only a pre-sanction to the main sanction if Russia would actually do something? What a zio logic?
greg1242
17 December, 03:42 GMT
