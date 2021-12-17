Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/kremlin-us-doesnt-want-to-recognize-russian-concerns-over-red-lines-1091608749.html
Kremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'
Kremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'
Moscow has expressed consternation about the decades-long eastward expansion of NATO, US attempts to pull Ukraine into the alliance and the potential... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T14:56+0000
2021-12-17T16:01+0000
red lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden disagree on a number of important issues, including the US's continued refusal to recognize Russia's 'red line' security concerns, but the tone of their discussions always remains respectful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said."It is mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike. They are not friends. They still don't communicate very much," the presidential spokesman said, speaking to Russian television on Friday. "At the very least, we can say that Putin and Biden are comfortable in speaking to one another, in the sense that they communicate their position, talk about a problem and give a clear answer: yes or no," Peskov added.Biden or Trump?Asked to comment on Putin's dealings with Biden compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Peskov said that the Russian president feels equally comfortable speaking to both men. He added however that under Biden, the channels of communication betwen Moscow and Washington are at least working properly, and in a variety of formats, something that could not be said during Trump's presidency.Commenting on the proposed Russian system of security guarantees with the US and NATO, the details of which were made public by Moscow earlier in the day, Peskov said the proposals were designed to protect Russia "from tensions on the European continent" caused by the situation in Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry publicized the details of two comprehensive draft agreements on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and NATO on Friday, proposing a long list of steps the two sides could take to ease tensions and step back from the danger of a military conflict. Among them is a request for NATO to halt its expansion into Eastern Europe, and reject Ukraine's candidacy in the Western alliance.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed that Washington has seen the Russian proposals, and was "discussing them with our European allies and partners." An unnamed White House official told Reuters later in the day that the administration was "prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia" and would "be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon."
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pentagon-chief-austin-rejects-red-lines-in-ukraine-taiwan-as-us-draws-its-own-1091362365.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/russian-foreign-ministry-publishes-draft-agreements-on-russia-us-nato-security-guarantees-1091600278.html
Then show them that you are serious, take out the missile batteries in Romania and any ship or aircraft probing your borders
1
Stop expressing concern, act and act now before they surprise you. You keep giving indications that, you are not for war but peace and stability in Europe. The other side is still singing threat on you. Just listen to that idiot Stoltenberg. He is making it clear that they are coming for your nation, and none of the other leaders are not stopping him for his provocative language. I think it is time for Russia to make a no mans land infront of them.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f4655d12624b88df94342714d678d1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
red lines

Kremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'

14:56 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 17.12.2021)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the photo bankMoscow, Kremlin view
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Moscow has expressed consternation about the decades-long eastward expansion of NATO, US attempts to pull Ukraine into the alliance and the potential stationing of missiles and other offensive weapons there.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden disagree on a number of important issues, including the US's continued refusal to recognize Russia's 'red line' security concerns, but the tone of their discussions always remains respectful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
"It is mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike. They are not friends. They still don't communicate very much," the presidential spokesman said, speaking to Russian television on Friday. "At the very least, we can say that Putin and Biden are comfortable in speaking to one another, in the sense that they communicate their position, talk about a problem and give a clear answer: yes or no," Peskov added.

"It's one thing to speak respectfully - in fact the leaders of great powers cannot speak in another way, this is out of the question, and another to strongly disagree with each other on something. And here of course, unfortunately, one can talk about a very serious discrepancy in conceptual approaches on extremely important issues. It was Putin who spoke about our red lines, about our national interests, while Biden spoke about his unwilligness to recognize red lines," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

In this Aug. 18, 2021, photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
Pentagon Chief Austin Rejects ‘Red Lines’ in Ukraine, Taiwan as US Draws its Own
8 December, 19:44 GMT

Biden or Trump?

Asked to comment on Putin's dealings with Biden compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Peskov said that the Russian president feels equally comfortable speaking to both men. He added however that under Biden, the channels of communication betwen Moscow and Washington are at least working properly, and in a variety of formats, something that could not be said during Trump's presidency.

"Don't forget how many sanctions were imposed [on Russia] under Donald Trump," Peskov said, adding that it was always worth keeping in mind that Trump is not a professional politician. "He was a phenomenon that burst into American politics, made a lot of noise, a lot of wind, and left politics. Biden is a professional politician who went through all the thorns of US politics from the very bottom to the very top. Therefore, his experience, his professionalism, is also difficult to overestimate," the spokesman said.

Commenting on the proposed Russian system of security guarantees with the US and NATO, the details of which were made public by Moscow earlier in the day, Peskov said the proposals were designed to protect Russia "from tensions on the European continent" caused by the situation in Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry publicized the details of two comprehensive draft agreements on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and NATO on Friday, proposing a long list of steps the two sides could take to ease tensions and step back from the danger of a military conflict. Among them is a request for NATO to halt its expansion into Eastern Europe, and reject Ukraine's candidacy in the Western alliance.
Russia-US-NATO - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Russian Foreign Ministry Lays Out Detailed Proposals for New Russia-US-NATO Security Agreements
10:44 GMT
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed that Washington has seen the Russian proposals, and was "discussing them with our European allies and partners." An unnamed White House official told Reuters later in the day that the administration was "prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia" and would "be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon."
1110031
Discuss
Popular comments
Then show them that you are serious, take out the missile batteries in Romania and any ship or aircraft probing your borders
QAQuestion All
17 December, 18:01 GMT1
000000
Stop expressing concern, act and act now before they surprise you. You keep giving indications that, you are not for war but peace and stability in Europe. The other side is still singing threat on you. Just listen to that idiot Stoltenberg. He is making it clear that they are coming for your nation, and none of the other leaders are not stopping him for his provocative language. I think it is time for Russia to make a no mans land infront of them.
SS-400
17 December, 18:25 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:47 GMTMajority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before
15:37 GMTKim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
15:22 GMTDenmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
15:12 GMTRussia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
14:56 GMTKremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'
14:37 GMTIndian Competition Regulator Slaps $26.5 Mln Penalty on Amazon for Hiding Info in Future Group Deal
14:20 GMTN Korean Media Urge Unity as Country Observes 10th Anniversary of Kim Jong-il's Death
14:00 GMTObservers: There's No Low Jan. 6th Committee Unwilling to Sink to in Crafting 'Insurrection' Story
13:51 GMTWatch Syrian Villagers and Troops Intercept & Turn Back Two US Convoys
13:33 GMTAfter Tory's North Shropshire Defeat, BoJo's Ouster is Just a Matter of Time, Academics Say
13:31 GMTUK Says Breakthrough on Northern Ireland Protocol Needed Early Next Year
13:13 GMTPSG Frontman Kylian Mbappe Becomes Face of French Fashion House Dior
13:03 GMT'We Will See': PSG Chief's Vague Response on Kylian Mbappe's Future Fuels Speculation
12:48 GMTFrench Minister: Paris Will Ask EU Commission to Start Litigation Against UK Over Fishing Licences
12:34 GMTIranian, Omani Warships, Aircraft Deployed for Joint Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Photos
12:27 GMTScientists Сome Up With New Effective Method to Detect Cancer Cells in Blood
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Takes Personal Responsibility' for North Shropshire By-Election Fiasco
12:02 GMTSputnik V & Sputnik Light Booster Provide Full Protection Against Omicron, Preliminary Study Shows
11:58 GMTIndian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
11:45 GMTPutin: Russia Ready to Share Its Developments With Other Countries Amid Spread of Omicron Strain