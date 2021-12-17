https://sputniknews.com/20211217/kremlin-us-doesnt-want-to-recognize-russian-concerns-over-red-lines-1091608749.html

Kremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'

Kremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'

Moscow has expressed consternation about the decades-long eastward expansion of NATO, US attempts to pull Ukraine into the alliance and the potential... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T14:56+0000

2021-12-17T14:56+0000

2021-12-17T16:01+0000

red lines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106995/19/1069951908_0:75:3379:1975_1920x0_80_0_0_6dd0db369145af386a5be38a755f8ae6.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden disagree on a number of important issues, including the US's continued refusal to recognize Russia's 'red line' security concerns, but the tone of their discussions always remains respectful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said."It is mutually respectful, constructive and very businesslike. They are not friends. They still don't communicate very much," the presidential spokesman said, speaking to Russian television on Friday. "At the very least, we can say that Putin and Biden are comfortable in speaking to one another, in the sense that they communicate their position, talk about a problem and give a clear answer: yes or no," Peskov added.Biden or Trump?Asked to comment on Putin's dealings with Biden compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump, Peskov said that the Russian president feels equally comfortable speaking to both men. He added however that under Biden, the channels of communication betwen Moscow and Washington are at least working properly, and in a variety of formats, something that could not be said during Trump's presidency.Commenting on the proposed Russian system of security guarantees with the US and NATO, the details of which were made public by Moscow earlier in the day, Peskov said the proposals were designed to protect Russia "from tensions on the European continent" caused by the situation in Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry publicized the details of two comprehensive draft agreements on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and NATO on Friday, proposing a long list of steps the two sides could take to ease tensions and step back from the danger of a military conflict. Among them is a request for NATO to halt its expansion into Eastern Europe, and reject Ukraine's candidacy in the Western alliance.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed that Washington has seen the Russian proposals, and was "discussing them with our European allies and partners." An unnamed White House official told Reuters later in the day that the administration was "prepared to discuss matters of security and strategic concern with Russia" and would "be in touch with the Russian government on next steps soon."

https://sputniknews.com/20211208/pentagon-chief-austin-rejects-red-lines-in-ukraine-taiwan-as-us-draws-its-own-1091362365.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211217/russian-foreign-ministry-publishes-draft-agreements-on-russia-us-nato-security-guarantees-1091600278.html

Question All Then show them that you are serious, take out the missile batteries in Romania and any ship or aircraft probing your borders 1

S-400 Stop expressing concern, act and act now before they surprise you. You keep giving indications that, you are not for war but peace and stability in Europe. The other side is still singing threat on you. Just listen to that idiot Stoltenberg. He is making it clear that they are coming for your nation, and none of the other leaders are not stopping him for his provocative language. I think it is time for Russia to make a no mans land infront of them. 0

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

red lines