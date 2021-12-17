Registration was successful!
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
The 41-year-old celebrity-turned-criminal justice reform activist, Kardashian shared her political views in an interview with Bari Weiss on the "Common Sense" Substack platform.
Kim Kardashian explained to Weiss why she views herself as a "blend of both political parties":The celebrity added that she considers herself a fiscal conservative. Kardashian, who has been studying for the past two years to earn a law degree, said she won't run for public office because she understands "the responsibility.""It’s an extremely hard job, and I don't know if I’d ever want that."The mom of four also recalled an episode when she did not want her now-estranged husband, rapper Kanye West, to appear on stage wearing a pro-Trump MAGA hat. Weiss also touched upon the issue of cancel culture, reminding Kardashian that she had been occasionally accused of cultural appropriation for her hairstyles and clothes. The original name for Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line was Kimono but in 2019 it was changed after she received a letter from Japanese officials who condemned the use of the name, which refers to their country's traditional dress. "When it comes to something as serious as cultural appropriation, even if I know my intentions are good, I never want to take anything lightly...So when I got a letter from the Japanese officials, I took it extremely seriously. It wasn’t even a question. I immediately halted production, and there were a lot of pieces in production. I said, “Give me a week,” and I had to think of a new name," the Keeping up With the Kardashians star explained.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation

15:37 GMT 17.12.2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
The 41-year-old celebrity-turned-criminal justice reform activist shared her political views in an interview with Bari Weiss on the "Common Sense" Substack platform.
Kim Kardashian explained to Weiss why she views herself as a "blend of both political parties":

"I believe in the rights that the Democrats want, but I believe in the taxes that the Republicans want...I’m a mix of both," she said when asked about her political affiliation.

The celebrity added that she considers herself a fiscal conservative.
Kardashian, who has been studying for the past two years to earn a law degree, said she won't run for public office because she understands "the responsibility."
"It’s an extremely hard job, and I don't know if I’d ever want that."
The mom of four also recalled an episode when she did not want her now-estranged husband, rapper Kanye West, to appear on stage wearing a pro-Trump MAGA hat.

"Looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for [Trump], so clearly other people like him," Kardashian said.

Weiss also touched upon the issue of cancel culture, reminding Kardashian that she had been occasionally accused of cultural appropriation for her hairstyles and clothes. The original name for Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line was Kimono but in 2019 it was changed after she received a letter from Japanese officials who condemned the use of the name, which refers to their country's traditional dress.
"When it comes to something as serious as cultural appropriation, even if I know my intentions are good, I never want to take anything lightly...So when I got a letter from the Japanese officials, I took it extremely seriously. It wasn’t even a question. I immediately halted production, and there were a lot of pieces in production. I said, “Give me a week,” and I had to think of a new name," the Keeping up With the Kardashians star explained.
