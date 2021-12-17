Registration was successful!
LIVE: Protesters Demonstrate in Sudan on Revolution’s Third Anniversary
K-pop Bands MONSTA X & ASTRO to Appear Together in Upcoming Variety Now
K-pop Bands MONSTA X & ASTRO to Appear Together in Upcoming Variety Now
K-pop fans are thrilled to see that their beloved idols will team up to solve riddles in a new show. 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
MONSTA X's Minhyuk and Hyungwon and ASTRO's Jinjin, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha will be participating in a special entertainment show announced on 17 December. Gmarket Global Shop's official YouTube channel 'INSSA OPPA G' presented a teaser for the web-based mystery survival variety show; it is full of tension, as the members of two famous K-pop boy bands engage in a battle of wits. In the teaser of the show, idols perform the tasks given and will need to do the mission with a billion won on the line. In particular, the show is expected to draw the attention of K-pop fans around the world to this episode, as it is possible to see the chemistry between the two K-pop groups that has not been seen anywhere else as it is the first time Astro and Monsta X collaborated. The show will be aired on the 19th and 26th of December on the YouTube channel 'INSSA OPPA G'. Monsta X members released their second full-length US album 'The Dreaming' on the 10th of December and are currently participating in various promotional events and tours in the US, such as the upcoming 'Jingle Ball' tour hosted by iHeart Radio.
16:53 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 19.12.2021)
K-pop fans are thrilled to see that their beloved idols will team up to solve riddles in a new show.
MONSTA X's Minhyuk and Hyungwon and ASTRO's Jinjin, Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha will be participating in a special entertainment show announced on 17 December.
Gmarket Global Shop's official YouTube channel 'INSSA OPPA G' presented a teaser for the web-based mystery survival variety show; it is full of tension, as the members of two famous K-pop boy bands engage in a battle of wits. In the teaser of the show, idols perform the tasks given and will need to do the mission with a billion won on the line.
In particular, the show is expected to draw the attention of K-pop fans around the world to this episode, as it is possible to see the chemistry between the two K-pop groups that has not been seen anywhere else as it is the first time Astro and Monsta X collaborated.
The show will be aired on the 19th and 26th of December on the YouTube channel 'INSSA OPPA G'.
Monsta X members released their second full-length US album 'The Dreaming' on the 10th of December and are currently participating in various promotional events and tours in the US, such as the upcoming 'Jingle Ball' tour hosted by iHeart Radio.
