US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
Joe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
The POTUS also appeared to refer to the city of Charlottesville as "Charlestone" and "Charlotte", as he was referring to the protests in Charlottesville from... 17.12.2021
US President Joe Biden has apparently made yet another gaffe as he described Vice President Kamala Harris using a seemingly incorrect job description.This presidential slip of the tongue occurred as Biden delivered a speech at South Carolina State University on Friday."Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum," the POTUS said, with Breitbart pointing out that he did not correct himself.The media outlet also notes that Biden apparently "stumbled" as he condemned the protests in Charlottesville that took place four years ago, with him calling the city Charleston and Charlotte "before finally getting the name right."Joe Biden, 79, is the 46th president of the United States and is the oldest man in US history to hold the office. During his first year in office, Biden has been repeatedly mocked by the 45th US President Donald Trump and his supporters over a number of apparent gaffes of his, with some social media users using the word "dementia" to describe his behavior, while Trump has been calling Biden "Sleepy Joe" since the 2020 presidential election.
19:06 GMT 17.12.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The POTUS also appeared to refer to the city of Charlottesville as “Charlestone” and “Charlotte”, as he was referring to the protests in Charlottesville from four years ago.
US President Joe Biden has apparently made yet another gaffe as he described Vice President Kamala Harris using a seemingly incorrect job description.
This presidential slip of the tongue occurred as Biden delivered a speech at South Carolina State University on Friday.
“Of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” the POTUS said, with Breitbart pointing out that he did not correct himself.
The media outlet also notes that Biden apparently “stumbled” as he condemned the protests in Charlottesville that took place four years ago, with him calling the city Charleston and Charlotte “before finally getting the name right.”
Joe Biden, 79, is the 46th president of the United States and is the oldest man in US history to hold the office.
During his first year in office, Biden has been repeatedly mocked by the 45th US President Donald Trump and his supporters over a number of apparent gaffes of his, with some social media users using the word “dementia" to describe his behavior, while Trump has been calling Biden “Sleepy Joe” since the 2020 presidential election.
