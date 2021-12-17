Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/jake-paul--tyron-woodley-take-part-in-weigh-in-ahead-of-rematch-1091614399.html
Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch
Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch
Boxing Rematch: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Weigh-In
2021-12-17T21:11+0000
2021-12-17T21:11+0000
world
sport
boxing
jake paul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614520_0:106:2598:1567_1920x0_80_0_0_a3d4536a99943eccc85562d0ba700a31.jpg
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and boxing blogger Jake Paul weigh in ahead of the match that will take place in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.Prior to their first encounter in the octagon that took place in August, Paul weighed 190 pounds, and Woodley – 189.5 pounds. The latter then lost the fight by split decision.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091614520_0:0:2556:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_1917d0a148079f6ae6913381b423dc5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, sport, boxing, jake paul

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch

21:11 GMT 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio CortezTyron Woodley works out ahead of his UFC 205 mixed martial arts bout against Stephen Thompson during an open workout at Madison Square Garden in New York
Tyron Woodley works out ahead of his UFC 205 mixed martial arts bout against Stephen Thompson during an open workout at Madison Square Garden in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
British boxer Tommy Fury was originally supposed to be Jake Paul’s opponent but withdrew from the fight due to a rib injury. Woodley agreed to the fight on less than two weeks' notice.
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and boxing blogger Jake Paul weigh in ahead of the match that will take place in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.
Prior to their first encounter in the octagon that took place in August, Paul weighed 190 pounds, and Woodley – 189.5 pounds. The latter then lost the fight by split decision.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
000100
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
dwdesmond walmper
18 December, 00:47 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:03 GMTBiden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated for Afghanistan - Reports
21:56 GMTUS State of Ohio to Deploy 1,050 National Guard Members to Staff Hospitals
21:49 GMTTrump Takes Credit for Americans Being Allowed to Say 'Merry Christmas' Again
21:26 GMTDolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart
21:11 GMTJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch
20:36 GMTMaxwell Says Will Not Testify in Her Defense in Federal Sex Trafficking Trial
19:06 GMTJoe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
19:00 GMTEx-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Questions
19:00 GMT'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
18:55 GMTIAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
18:51 GMTChina Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
18:40 GMTCDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
18:33 GMTUS Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
18:22 GMTJeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
18:18 GMTUS Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
18:06 GMTProud Boys Activist Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison For Threatening Senator
17:43 GMTGerman Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill