Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch

Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch

Boxing Rematch: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Weigh-In

2021-12-17

2021-12-17T21:11+0000

2021-12-17T21:11+0000

world

sport

boxing

jake paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and boxing blogger Jake Paul weigh in ahead of the match that will take place in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.Prior to their first encounter in the octagon that took place in August, Paul weighed 190 pounds, and Woodley – 189.5 pounds. The latter then lost the fight by split decision.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

world, sport, boxing, jake paul