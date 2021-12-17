Indian Lawmaker Stokes Controversy as He Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It'
'There is a saying, When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it': You would not believe an ex-Speaker & Congress MLA says this inside the #KarnatakaAssembly and Speaker laughs it off ... No one objects and it is business as usual @ndtv @ndtvindia #OutrageousRapeComment pic.twitter.com/n8oJ8itVDY— Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) December 16, 2021
I don’t care how you do it - Karnataka Assembly is covered by CCTVs - but identify and shame each & every MLA, belonging to whichever damn party, who laughed. EACH & EVERY.
SHAMEFUL AND DISGUSTING— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) December 16, 2021
This happened yesterday. How many people know? How much outrage has there been? As usual, the Lutyens media is busy burying the story.
Do @RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi agree with this shameless comment?
Will they demand his resignation? https://t.co/hU1ptnKQon
I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about “Rape!” My intention was not trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!— K. R. Ramesh Kumar (@KRRameshKumar1) December 16, 2021