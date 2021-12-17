https://sputniknews.com/20211217/indian-lawmaker-stokes-controversy-as-he-says-when-rape-is-inevitable-lie-down--enjoy-it-1091589280.html

Indian Lawmaker Stokes Controversy as He Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It'

Congress lawmaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy with a rape joke: "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it".

Congress lawmaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy with a rape joke: "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it". Kumar was comparing Kageri's role in the Karnataka legislative assembly to being forced to have sex. Rather than expressing ire, however, top BJP legislator Kageri responded with a laugh.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling in Karnataka state and Kageri is responsible for running the Assembly. The state assembly was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, but Congress lawmakers demanded an extension of time from the Speaker to discuss farmers' issues.Kageri responded to him by saying: "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes'… I should give up controlling the situation and systematically take the proceedings, I should tell everyone to continue your talks."To which Kumar said, "There's a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."A video of the exchange has left many people angry:Later, BJP politicians condemned the Congress legislator's attempt at humour and demanded his resignation.Kumar apologised on Twitter, saying that he will choose his words more carefully in future.

