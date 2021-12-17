Registration was successful!
Indian Lawmaker Stokes Controversy as He Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It'
Congress lawmaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy with a rape joke: "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it".
Congress lawmaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy with a rape joke: "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it". Kumar was comparing Kageri's role in the Karnataka legislative assembly to being forced to have sex. Rather than expressing ire, however, top BJP legislator Kageri responded with a laugh.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling in Karnataka state and Kageri is responsible for running the Assembly. The state assembly was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, but Congress lawmakers demanded an extension of time from the Speaker to discuss farmers' issues.Kageri responded to him by saying: "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes'… I should give up controlling the situation and systematically take the proceedings, I should tell everyone to continue your talks."To which Kumar said, "There's a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."A video of the exchange has left many people angry:Later, BJP politicians condemned the Congress legislator's attempt at humour and demanded his resignation.Kumar apologised on Twitter, saying that he will choose his words more carefully in future.
06:40 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 17.12.2021)
FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Indians walk with placards during a protest demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed the previous week, in Kolkata, India
FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Indians walk with placards during a protest demanding justice in the case of a veterinarian who was gang-raped and killed the previous week, in Kolkata, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Bikas Das
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
This is not the first time that Karnataka state lawmaker K.R. Ramesh has landed in hot water for making questionble statements: back in February 2019 he compared himself to a rape victim when his name emerged in a controversial audio clip.
Congress lawmaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri have sparked controversy with a rape joke: "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it".
Kumar was comparing Kageri's role in the Karnataka legislative assembly to being forced to have sex. Rather than expressing ire, however, top BJP legislator Kageri responded with a laugh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling in Karnataka state and Kageri is responsible for running the Assembly. The state assembly was scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, but Congress lawmakers demanded an extension of time from the Speaker to discuss farmers' issues.
Kageri responded to him by saying: "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes'… I should give up controlling the situation and systematically take the proceedings, I should tell everyone to continue your talks."
To which Kumar said, "There's a saying… when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are."
A video of the exchange has left many people angry:
Later, BJP politicians condemned the Congress legislator's attempt at humour and demanded his resignation.
Kumar apologised on Twitter, saying that he will choose his words more carefully in future.
