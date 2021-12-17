https://sputniknews.com/20211217/indian-doctors-resume-protests-as-government-fails-to-fast-track-medical-exam-counselling--video-1091598607.html
Indian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
Indian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
Amid the surge in cases of Omicron variant in India, doctors resumed their protest against the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) counselling on Friday.
2021-12-17T11:58+0000
2021-12-17T11:58+0000
2021-12-17T11:59+0000
education
politics
health
politics
doctor
health
doctors
medical care
india
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091603268_0:349:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b11fc29df782b3c0919aa765bd1a4d9.jpg
Amid the surge in cases of Omicron variant in India, doctors resumed their protest against the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) counselling on Friday.The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has announced that the doctors will withdraw from all the routine and emergency services in government and civic hospitals across the nation.In the capital city of Delhi, doctors from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital joined the nationwide strike.FORDA President Dr. Manish told Sputnik: “Our demand from the government is to expedite the NEET-PG counselling. The resident doctors across the nation are overburdened and exhausted. They have been protesting since 27 November, 2021 against the multiple delays and postponement of counselling which has led to non-admission of fresh batch of resident doctors for the current academic year.”The NEET-PG counselling has been delayed due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court of India challenging reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the All-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.In a letter to the federal health minister dated 15 December, FORDA said: “Multiple delays and postponement of admissions has resulted in no fresh intake of Post Graduate residents in 2021, despite the country facing one of the worst phases of the pandemic at the same time. Our agitation began with the nationwide withdrawal from outpatient department (OPD) services on 9 December, but with no concrete measures taken by appropriate authorities, we will once again be forced to opt for withdrawal of all services in medical institutes.”The nationwide strike called by FORDA was suspended for a week on 9 December after the federal health minister assured the doctors that the government will file a plea to expedite the court hearing for the matter to be fast-tracked.“Last time, we got a positive assurance from the government but nothing concrete has materialised yet. This time, the strike won’t be called off till the matter is actually resolved," Dr. Manish said.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091603268_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03d2b14e26949f2496c044bf23f5934a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
education, politics, health, politics, doctor, health, doctors, medical care, india, politics, health, doctors, doctor, education, health, politics, doctor, india
Indian Doctors Resume Protests as Government Fails to Fast-Track Medical Exam Counselling – Video
11:58 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 17.12.2021)
Doctors in India have been protesting against the delay in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) counselling. On 9 December, the doctors’ association suspended the rallies for a week following the Health Ministry's assurance that court proceedings will be expedited and the counselling process will be fast-tracked.
Amid the surge in cases of Omicron variant in India, doctors resumed their protest against the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) counselling on Friday.
The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association
(FORDA) has announced that the doctors will withdraw from all the routine and emergency services in government and civic hospitals across the nation.
In the capital city of Delhi, doctors from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital joined the nationwide strike.
FORDA President Dr. Manish told Sputnik: “Our demand from the government is to expedite the NEET-PG counselling. The resident doctors across the nation are overburdened and exhausted. They have been protesting since 27 November, 2021 against the multiple delays and postponement of counselling which has led to non-admission of fresh batch of resident doctors for the current academic year.”
The NEET-PG counselling has been delayed due to an ongoing case in the Supreme Court of India challenging reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) in the All-India quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses.
In a letter to the federal health minister
dated 15 December, FORDA said: “Multiple delays and postponement of admissions has resulted in no fresh intake of Post Graduate residents in 2021, despite the country facing one of the worst phases of the pandemic at the same time. Our agitation began with the nationwide withdrawal from outpatient department (OPD) services on 9 December, but with no concrete measures taken by appropriate authorities, we will once again be forced to opt for withdrawal of all services in medical institutes.”
The nationwide strike called by FORDA was suspended for a week on 9 December after the federal health minister assured the doctors that the government will file a plea to expedite the court hearing for the matter to be fast-tracked.
“Last time, we got a positive assurance from the government but nothing concrete has materialised yet. This time, the strike won’t be called off till the matter is actually resolved," Dr. Manish said.