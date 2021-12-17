Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/iaea-doubts-security-footage-at-iranian-nuclear-facility-hit-by-mossad-sabotage-simply-disappeared-1091613583.html
IAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
IAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme is subject to a strict safeguards regime enforced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The nuclear watchdog has... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T18:55+0000
2021-12-17T18:55+0000
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
iran
camera
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091613448_83:0:1345:710_1920x0_80_0_0_d62539055d1259cf0131779aa29f745b.png
The IAEA has “doubts” that that the footage from one of the four agency cameras installed at Karaj nuclear centrifuge parts facility simply disappeared after June’s suspected Mossad sabotage attack against the plant, agency chief Rafael Grossi has said.Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Grossi said the agency has “doubts about” the fate of the footage “and this is why were are asking – where is it?”The IAEA had four cameras monitoring the Karaj plant before the June sabotage that destroyed the facility. Iran showed the agency the cameras and the storage media containing footage, but not that of the camera suspected of being destroyed in the sabotage, prompting the agency and its Western curators to demand an explanation from Tehran.Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement Wednesday to replace the cameras at the Karaj facility amid the negotiations in Vienna to reactivate the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. The agency said this week that the agreement on the cameras would “enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility,” with the equipment expected to be installed “in [the] coming days.”However, a spokesperson from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran clarified that the surveillance cameras would be installed only after a meticulous technical, security and judicial review, with IAEA technicians expected to answer any questions Iranian security and safety questions may have about the devices.The spokesman also indicated that Iran would hold on to the footage snapped by the cameras and hand it over to the IAEA only after sanctions are lifted, until which time the full storage devices would be removed and placed under the joint control of Iran and the agency.Negotiations in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear agreement resumed at the start of December, with diplomats from the European Three (Britain, France and Germany) parties releasing a joint statement Friday warning that while some “technical progress” had been made over the past 24 hours, “this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June.”“We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation,” the European negotiators warned.The stalemate between Iran and the US in the nuclear negotiations is centered around which country is to take the first steps to live up to its commitments under the agreement, which the Trump administration walked out of in 2018 amid lobbying from Israel.Iran says that the US side, as the instigator of the agreement’s suspension, must first remove its harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Washington has countered by demanding that Iran first reduce its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities in accordance with limits set by the nuclear deal. Iran has also accused the US and its allies of attempting to trick Tehran by adding a clause in the nuclear talks about Iran’s regional foreign policy and missile arsenal. Iranian negotiators and diplomats have categorically dismissed any attempts to alter the original agreement.In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, the IAEA’s Grossi suggested that the world was dealing with “a very different Iran” today than it was in 2015, and that “adjustments” would have to be made to adjust to these new realities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/us-is-utterly-dishonest-why-tehran-wont-accept-partial-removal-of-sanctions-by-washington-1091576416.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iran-imposes-no-preconditions-or-new-conditions-in-vienna-nuclear-talks---envoy-to-un-1091528920.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211215/iaea-chief-says-2015-nuclear-deal-needs-adjustments-in-2022-for-a-very-different-iran-1091555965.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091613448_240:0:1187:710_1920x0_80_0_0_713c80e7edd500e0f628aeabf5a2b41c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, camera

IAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared

18:55 GMT 17.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube / IAEAvideoIAEA chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference, discussing type of cameras used by the nuclear watchdog to monitor Iran's nuclear programme.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi holds a press conference, discussing type of cameras used by the nuclear watchdog to monitor Iran's nuclear programme. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© Photo : YouTube / IAEAvideo
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme is subject to a strict safeguards regime enforced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The nuclear watchdog has repeatedly clashed with Tehran over issues related to the security cameras installed to monitor the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.
The IAEA has “doubts” that that the footage from one of the four agency cameras installed at Karaj nuclear centrifuge parts facility simply disappeared after June’s suspected Mossad sabotage attack against the plant, agency chief Rafael Grossi has said.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Grossi said the agency has “doubts about” the fate of the footage “and this is why were are asking – where is it?”
“I’m hopeful [the Iranians] are going to come up with an answer because it’s very strange that it disappears,” Grossi added.
The IAEA had four cameras monitoring the Karaj plant before the June sabotage that destroyed the facility. Iran showed the agency the cameras and the storage media containing footage, but not that of the camera suspected of being destroyed in the sabotage, prompting the agency and its Western curators to demand an explanation from Tehran.
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
'US is Utterly Dishonest': Why Tehran Won't Accept Partial Removal of Sanctions by Washington
Yesterday, 15:44 GMT
Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement Wednesday to replace the cameras at the Karaj facility amid the negotiations in Vienna to reactivate the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. The agency said this week that the agreement on the cameras would “enable us to resume necessary continuity of knowledge at this facility,” with the equipment expected to be installed “in [the] coming days.”
However, a spokesperson from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran clarified that the surveillance cameras would be installed only after a meticulous technical, security and judicial review, with IAEA technicians expected to answer any questions Iranian security and safety questions may have about the devices.
The spokesman also indicated that Iran would hold on to the footage snapped by the cameras and hand it over to the IAEA only after sanctions are lifted, until which time the full storage devices would be removed and placed under the joint control of Iran and the agency.
Negotiations in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear agreement resumed at the start of December, with diplomats from the European Three (Britain, France and Germany) parties releasing a joint statement Friday warning that while some “technical progress” had been made over the past 24 hours, “this only takes us back nearer to where the talks stood in June.”
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria November 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
Iran Imposes No Preconditions or New Conditions in Vienna Nuclear Talks - Envoy to UN
15 December, 01:51 GMT
“We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation,” the European negotiators warned.
The stalemate between Iran and the US in the nuclear negotiations is centered around which country is to take the first steps to live up to its commitments under the agreement, which the Trump administration walked out of in 2018 amid lobbying from Israel.
Iran says that the US side, as the instigator of the agreement’s suspension, must first remove its harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Washington has countered by demanding that Iran first reduce its uranium enrichment and stockpiling activities in accordance with limits set by the nuclear deal. Iran has also accused the US and its allies of attempting to trick Tehran by adding a clause in the nuclear talks about Iran’s regional foreign policy and missile arsenal. Iranian negotiators and diplomats have categorically dismissed any attempts to alter the original agreement.
In an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, the IAEA’s Grossi suggested that the world was dealing with “a very different Iran” today than it was in 2015, and that “adjustments” would have to be made to adjust to these new realities.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi gestures during a news conference at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2021
IAEA Chief Says 2015 Nuclear Deal Needs ‘Adjustments’ in 2022 for ‘A Very Different Iran’
15 December, 23:34 GMT
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:06 GMTJoe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
19:00 GMTEx-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Questions
19:00 GMT'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
18:55 GMTIAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
18:51 GMTChina Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
18:40 GMTCDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
18:33 GMTUS Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
18:22 GMTJeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
18:18 GMTUS Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
18:06 GMTProud Boys Activist Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison For Threatening Senator
17:43 GMTGerman Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill
16:32 GMTPeskov on Possibility of Pardoning Navalny: There is Order, Including Admission of Guilt
15:47 GMTMajority of Canadians Reportedly Still Support New COVID-19 Measures Though Less Than Before
15:37 GMTKim Kardashian Reveals Her Political Affiliation
15:22 GMTDenmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
15:12 GMTRussia’s Butina Loses Bid to Challenge Conviction on Charges of Acting as Foreign Agent
14:56 GMTKremlin: US Doesn't Want to Recognise Russian Concerns Over 'Red Lines'