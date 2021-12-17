GOT7's BamBam Asks 'Who Are You?' in New Video Teaser

Based and promoted in South Korea, singer and rapper BamBam dropped a fresh and mysterious video teaser of his new song "Who Are You?" on 17 December. In the released video, a mystery woman standing behind BamBam, wearing a white suit, wraps her hand around the singer's neck – as the song progresses, it becomes clear that she is Red Velvet's Seulgi. BamBam appeared on Seulgi's radio show as a guest while promoting his first solo release "riBBon" in June – fans were overjoyed about the surprising collaboration. Recently, BamBam scooped the best artist award at 2021's Asia Artist Awards on 2 December. After GOT7's members chose against renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment in January this year, they all embarked on their solo careers without announcing the disbanding of the group. So, luckily for fandom "Ahgase," there is still hope the band will reunite. BamBam's single featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi "Who Are You?" is out on 28 December.
just yesterday saw a tweet that said what if the girl was seulgi i honestly laughed and was like naaaah THEN BIIIITCCCCCCCHHHHH WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK I NEVER THOUGHT IN A MILLION YEARS WE WOULD ACTUALLY FCKIN GET BAM SEULGI COLLAB AND HERE WE ARE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xpMtQBH6vZ
Recently, BamBam scooped the best artist award at 2021's Asia Artist Awards on 2 December.
After GOT7's members chose against renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment in January this year, they all embarked on their solo careers without announcing the disbanding of the group. So, luckily for fandom "Ahgase," there is still hope the band will reunite.
BamBam's single featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi "Who Are You?" is out on 28 December.