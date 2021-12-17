https://sputniknews.com/20211217/got7s-bambam-asks-who-are-you-in-new-video-teaser-1091650242.html

GOT7's BamBam Asks 'Who Are You?' in New Video Teaser

GOT7's BamBam Asks 'Who Are You?' in New Video Teaser

The talented Thai artist is getting ready to drop both a pre-single and a surprising collaboration this December. 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T16:24+0000

2021-12-17T16:24+0000

2021-12-20T09:55+0000

k-pop

music

got7

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/14/1091663893_0:358:1364:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_437530da51efb30054cc44e7f36ef010.jpg

Based and promoted in South Korea, singer and rapper BamBam dropped a fresh and mysterious video teaser of his new song "Who Are You?" on 17 December. In the released video, a mystery woman standing behind BamBam, wearing a white suit, wraps her hand around the singer's neck – as the song progresses, it becomes clear that she is Red Velvet's Seulgi. BamBam appeared on Seulgi's radio show as a guest while promoting his first solo release "riBBon" in June – fans were overjoyed about the surprising collaboration. Recently, BamBam scooped the best artist award at 2021's Asia Artist Awards on 2 December. After GOT7's members chose against renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment in January this year, they all embarked on their solo careers without announcing the disbanding of the group. So, luckily for fandom "Ahgase," there is still hope the band will reunite. BamBam's single featuring Red Velvet's Seulgi "Who Are You?" is out on 28 December.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

k-pop, music, got7