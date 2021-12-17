Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
German Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
The head of the German media watchdog has announced the launch of an investigation against RT over it allegedly lacking a broadcasting licence in Germany, dpa reported.
germany
rt
"Today we started an official investigation," Flecken said, as quoted by the dpa agency, adding that the broadcaster has time until the end of the year to speak out on this matter."According to the agency, the investigation may result in a complete ban on RT broadcasting in the country as well as a hefty fine (up to 500,000 euros). This comes after earlier in the day, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to RT's auf Sendung channel. On Thursday, YouTube blocked the RT DE channel on the same day the Russian media company launched a 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news and talk shows from its studios in Moscow and Berlin.
Of course they are... Witch-hunt again ? Seen that one before. German elite is so extremely afraid of the truth and they are afraid for their pockets as well. They just have to be filled with $$. Sociopaths !
1
They wage a petty + dirty War against a RT Channel in German Language for over 6 Years out of pure evil-minded politized reasons in Germany and EU wide because the German Language MSM TV landscape is totally "Gleichgeschaltet" w/o ANY alternative POV to the Globalist Neoliberal Transatlantic Fake-News/Propaganda Cesspool and 'Their' fabricated Narratives. Why they Fear it so much? 100 Million Reasons, German Language is by numbers the most spoken Language in Europe.
1
5
germany
germany, rt

German Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues

17:43 GMT 17.12.2021 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 17.12.2021)
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The head of German media regulator MABB, Eva Flecken, announced the start of an investigation against the RT broadcaster due to the launch of a programme allegedly without a broadcast license in Germany.
"Today we started an official investigation," Flecken said, as quoted by the dpa agency, adding that the broadcaster has time until the end of the year to speak out on this matter."
According to the agency, the investigation may result in a complete ban on RT broadcasting in the country as well as a hefty fine (up to 500,000 euros).
This comes after earlier in the day, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to RT's auf Sendung channel. On Thursday, YouTube blocked the RT DE channel on the same day the Russian media company launched a 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news and talk shows from its studios in Moscow and Berlin.
Of course they are... Witch-hunt again ? Seen that one before. German elite is so extremely afraid of the truth and they are afraid for their pockets as well. They just have to be filled with $$. Sociopaths !
They wage a petty + dirty War against a RT Channel in German Language for over 6 Years out of pure evil-minded politized reasons in Germany and EU wide because the German Language MSM TV landscape is totally "Gleichgeschaltet" w/o ANY alternative POV to the Globalist Neoliberal Transatlantic Fake-News/Propaganda Cesspool and 'Their' fabricated Narratives. Why they Fear it so much? 100 Million Reasons, German Language is by numbers the most spoken Language in Europe.
