German Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues

The head of the German media watchdog has announced the launch of an investigation against RT over it allegedly lacking a broadcasting licence in Germany, dpa reported.

2021-12-17T17:43+0000

2021-12-17T17:43+0000

2021-12-17T18:34+0000

"Today we started an official investigation," Flecken said, as quoted by the dpa agency, adding that the broadcaster has time until the end of the year to speak out on this matter."According to the agency, the investigation may result in a complete ban on RT broadcasting in the country as well as a hefty fine (up to 500,000 euros). This comes after earlier in the day, the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube immediately restore access to RT's auf Sendung channel. On Thursday, YouTube blocked the RT DE channel on the same day the Russian media company launched a 24/7 news service in German to broadcast live news and talk shows from its studios in Moscow and Berlin.

discoversci Of course they are... Witch-hunt again ? Seen that one before. German elite is so extremely afraid of the truth and they are afraid for their pockets as well. They just have to be filled with $$. Sociopaths ! 1

Terranian The 1st They wage a petty + dirty War against a RT Channel in German Language for over 6 Years out of pure evil-minded politized reasons in Germany and EU wide because the German Language MSM TV landscape is totally "Gleichgeschaltet" w/o ANY alternative POV to the Globalist Neoliberal Transatlantic Fake-News/Propaganda Cesspool and 'Their' fabricated Narratives. Why they Fear it so much? 100 Million Reasons, German Language is by numbers the most spoken Language in Europe. 1

