Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Demonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/france-plans-to-seek-progress-within-normandy-format-on-ukrainian-issue-macron-says-1091596078.html
France Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says
France Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - France hopes to make progress within the Normandy format on the Ukrainian issue in the coming weeks and expects Russia to return to... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-17T08:44+0000
2021-12-17T08:44+0000
emmanuel macron
europe
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083440677_0:141:3139:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2323bbb01c630774b2305403ba348f.jpg
"[It is necessary] to return Russia to the political framework, only that will allow to settle the Ukrainian issue. This framework concerns the Minsk agreements in the Normandy format, which we discussed yesterday, and we would like to advance on this issue in the coming weeks," Macron said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after an EU summit in Brussels.Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk agreements and delayed negotiations on the conflict settlement. Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.Earlier in December, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the European leaders have called on Russia to start implementing the Minsk agreements.The Normandy Format negotiations on the Ukrainian issue started in June 2014, and comprise France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The format's last summit was held in Paris on 9 December 2019.
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083440677_205:0:2934:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_67270d185efcfe363137941710175d7b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, europe, france

France Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says

08:44 GMT 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIERFrench President Emmanuel Macron attends a "prise d'armes" military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a prise d'armes military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - France hopes to make progress within the Normandy format on the Ukrainian issue in the coming weeks and expects Russia to return to discussions, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
"[It is necessary] to return Russia to the political framework, only that will allow to settle the Ukrainian issue. This framework concerns the Minsk agreements in the Normandy format, which we discussed yesterday, and we would like to advance on this issue in the coming weeks," Macron said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after an EU summit in Brussels.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk agreements and delayed negotiations on the conflict settlement. Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
Earlier in December, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the European leaders have called on Russia to start implementing the Minsk agreements.
The Normandy Format negotiations on the Ukrainian issue started in June 2014, and comprise France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The format's last summit was held in Paris on 9 December 2019.
120000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
dwdesmond walmper
17 December, 12:32 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:39 GMTUS Schools Cancel Classes on 17 Dec Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on TikTok
09:23 GMTDemonstrators Rally in Tunisia as President Announces Referendum and Future Elections
08:46 GMT'Should I Add My IMDb Link to Bio?' Priyanka Chopra Slams Media For Calling Her 'Wife of Nick Jonas'
08:44 GMTFrance Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says
08:42 GMTElon Musk Slams '(Lack of)' Joy Reid as 'Lobbyist for Senator Karen' After His Warren Tirade
08:37 GMTTurkish Lira Dips to 16 Per Dollar as Central Bank Lowers Interest Rate, Trading Data Shows
08:01 GMTNATO Leaves Unanswered All Deescalation Proposals Previously Made by Moscow, Diplomat Says
07:55 GMTEx-Parliamentarian Moves Indian Supreme Court Over Disruption of Friday Prayers in Gurugram
07:50 GMTOver 60,000 Interpreters, US Visa Applicants Remain in Afghanistan, Reports Say
07:48 GMTFour Children Died Following London Apartment Building Fire
07:40 GMTBoJo Accused of Attending No 10 'Party' to Toast 'Beating Back the Virus' During First UK Lockdown
07:09 GMTUK Tory Party Chairman Says 'Fed Up' Voters 'Gave us a Kicking' as Lib Dems Win North Shropshire
06:58 GMTAnd Just Like That... Chris Noth Denies Sexually Assaulting Two Women
06:47 GMTNorwegians Increasingly Positive About Growing Immigration, Survey Finds
06:44 GMTKylian Mbappe Reveals His Goal of the Season for PSG
06:40 GMTIndian Lawmaker Stokes Controversy as He Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Lie Down & Enjoy It'
06:27 GMTNorway Expects High Investment Levels Into Shelf Oil and Gas Despite Green Push
06:12 GMTRussia Seeks to Reconnect Afgan Banks to SWIFT Payment System
05:45 GMTUK Slams 'Not Effective or Proportionate' French Travel Ban on Britons Over Omicron Fears
05:29 GMTCourt Issues Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone Over Fatal Rust Shooting