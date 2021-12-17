https://sputniknews.com/20211217/france-plans-to-seek-progress-within-normandy-format-on-ukrainian-issue-macron-says-1091596078.html

France Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says

France Plans to Seek Progress Within Normandy Format on Ukrainian Issue, Macron Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - France hopes to make progress within the Normandy format on the Ukrainian issue in the coming weeks and expects Russia to return to... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T08:44+0000

2021-12-17T08:44+0000

2021-12-17T08:44+0000

emmanuel macron

europe

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083440677_0:141:3139:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_3d2323bbb01c630774b2305403ba348f.jpg

"[It is necessary] to return Russia to the political framework, only that will allow to settle the Ukrainian issue. This framework concerns the Minsk agreements in the Normandy format, which we discussed yesterday, and we would like to advance on this issue in the coming weeks," Macron said during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after an EU summit in Brussels.Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev did not comply with the Minsk agreements and delayed negotiations on the conflict settlement. Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.Earlier in December, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the European leaders have called on Russia to start implementing the Minsk agreements.The Normandy Format negotiations on the Ukrainian issue started in June 2014, and comprise France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. The format's last summit was held in Paris on 9 December 2019.

desmond walmper Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

emmanuel macron, europe, france