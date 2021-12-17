https://sputniknews.com/20211217/france-makes-veiled-attack-on-aukus-saying-australia-gives-up-responsibility-of-own-security-1091600036.html

France Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security

France Makes Veiled Attack on AUKUS, Saying Australia 'Gives Up Responsibility' of Own Security

The trilateral pact between the US, UK, and Australia, dubbed AUKUS, was introduced in September. The deal envisages technical support by America and Britain... 17.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-17T11:12+0000

2021-12-17T11:12+0000

2021-12-17T11:12+0000

france

joe biden

indian ocean

emmanuel macron

russia

scott morrison

asia-pacific

kurt campbell

florence parly

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/02/1090404990_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b3d74e28c11b2aa845d124c0df4b14.jpg

Warning countries of a “more and more aggressive China”, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said that by relinquishing responsibility for their own security, countries aren't pursuing a solution that will ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. The minister said that France wants countries with the same strategy to come together without giving in to any hegemony.Expressing disappointment over the AUKUS announcement , she said that the two countries had developed a very good relationship when Australia made its own decision (AUKUS). The minister underlined that France is present in the Indian Ocean, and it is also present in the Pacific, with Polynesian islands and New Caledonia.“Geography will not change, and France is an Indo-Pacific country. We have roughly 1.6 million inhabitants in the area. We want to develop a very close multi-lateral relationship with the neighbouring countries. Of course, India is at the centre of this strategy,” she said.Parly, who is visiting New Delhi for the annual Defence Dialogue with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, said China is a major country, and there are areas where cooperation can be envisaged and developed, including in fighting against climate change.France has been critical of the AUKUS partners since Canberra announced its decision to adopt a new nuclear submarine initiative by nixing a $90 billion submarine contract with the French Naval group. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and China have also expressed concerns over the arrangement, fearing AUKUS will fuel the arm race in the region.On the other hand, some top politicians, including former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating, have questioned whether the tripartite defence technology pact would diminish Australia’s strategic autonomy.Keating said in November that if Australia goes to buy American Virginia class submarines, “they’ll simply be part of the United States force directed by the United States”.The speculation about undermining Australia’s sovereignty under the pact gained momentum after Kurt Campbell, a deputy assistant to US President Joe Biden, predicted that AUKUS would lead to “almost a melding of our services.”Earlier this week, a new report entitled ‘Strategy: Implementing Australia’s Nuclear Submarine Programme’ has estimated that building submarines under the pact will cost over $50 billion. Canberra will also have to adhere to relevant International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards at various stages, it added.

https://sputniknews.com/20211028/macron-australia-must-suggest-steps-to-repair-relations-with-france-after-diplomatic-crisis-1090276891.html

france

indian ocean

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

france, joe biden, indian ocean, emmanuel macron, russia, scott morrison, asia-pacific, kurt campbell, florence parly, india, aukus